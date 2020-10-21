IMPACT, a leading Indian American advocacy and political action committee, has announced that it has raised $10 million over the past three months to be spent to support turnout efforts in the Asian American and Indian American community, and to elect IMPACT's 2020 slate of candidates, including Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, along with other Indian American candidates running for office around the country.
“IMPACT’s fundraising strength reflects trends we’re seeing across the country,” IMPACT executive director Neil Makhija, said in a press release. “There’s a level of enthusiasm and excitement about this year’s election among Indian American voters that is palpable, and unrivaled in previous cycles. With an Indian American on the presidential ticket for the first time in history, and a record number of Indian American candidates running for office, Indian American voters are poised to exert a considerable amount of influence in this year’s election, and IMPACT will help mobilize and harness this emerging power.”
IMPACT will invest in the presidential, state-wide, and congressional races in battleground states across the country. Investments include committee contributions, paid advertising, targeted turnout operations, and infrastructure building.
Visit iaimpact.org for the list of candidates endorsed by the organization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.