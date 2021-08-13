A yet-unidentified vandal spray-painted hate rhetoric on the construction site of a gurdwara being built in New Hyde Park, New York, sometime between Aug. 2 and Aug. 3. “(We) stand in solidarity with the Sikh community who had their Gurdwara vandalized,” said Indian American state Senator Kevin Thomas in a Facebook post. “This act of hate and intolerance against the Sikh community here in Nassau County is heart breaking.” (Facebook photo)