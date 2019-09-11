Seen at the AAPI Democratic Presidential Forum, held Sept. 8 in Costa Mesa, Calif., are (l-r) AAPI Victory Fund’s Dilawar Syed, Katie Nguyen Kalvoda, president of the Asian Americans Rising Pac; AAPI Victory Fund chairman Shekar Narasimhan, Bel Leong Hong, Dr. Tung Nguyen, and AAPI Victory Fund president Varun Nikore. Indian Americans are most likely to vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, according to a poll released at the Forum. (courtesy photo AAPI Victory Fund)