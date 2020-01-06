U. S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo phoned India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Jan. 5 for a briefing, two days after a U.S. airstrike in Baghdad which killed Iran’s second most-prominent leader, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Iran has vowed to retaliate; President Donald Trump has said the U.S. will attack 52 targeted areas if Iran does in fact retaliate. Iraq has ordered the expulsion of all American troops from the country.
The State Department did not release a readout of the call. But in a press statement, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said briefly: “Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo spoke today to Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to discuss Iran’s continued provocations and threats to the region.”
Pompeo tweeted Jan. 5: “@DrSJaishankar and I spoke just now regarding Iran’s continued threats and provocations. The Trump Administration won’t hesitate to act to keep American lives, and those of our friends and allies, safe.”
Jaishankar also released a tweet, stating: “Had a telephonic discussion with Secretary of State Pompeo on the evolving situation in the Gulf region. Highlighted India’s stakes and concerns.”
India is one of the top two purchasers of Iranian oil, along with China. Last year, the U.S. imposed sanctions on India for continuing to buy Iranian oil.
Revenues from oil represent about 40 percent of Iran’s economy. India bought 23.6 million tons of Iranian oil in the financial year ending in March 2019. Iran is the third largest oil supplier for India after Iraq and Saudi Arabia. Imports account for more than 80 percent of India’s oil needs. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2ZWbh91)
The Associated Press reports that several Asian countries with large numbers of expatriate labor may evacuate workers from Iran and Iraq. Indian foreign ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar said India wasn’t planning to evacuate any citizens from the volatile region “yet.”
