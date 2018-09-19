National Academy of Medicine president Dr. Victor Dzau Sept. 7 announced that Columbia University professor Ponisseril Somasundaran has been named to the National Academies’ Board on Global Health.
The Board on Global Health is charged with monitoring the broad field of global health and the pursuit of critical concerns in three major areas: U.S. policies and programs in global health; health problems in developing countries; and health issues of mutual concern to the United States and other industrialized and industrializing societies, according to a university news release.
Somasundaran is the LaVon Duddleson Krumb professor of mineral engineering in the Department of Earth and Environmental Engineering at Columbia Engineering, and a world leader in surfactant science.
The Indian American educator is also the founding director of Langmuir Center for Colloids & Interfaces, a research center at Columbia that brings together experts from mineral engineering, applied chemistry, chemical engineering, biological sciences, and chemistry to probe complex interactions of colloids and interfaces with surfactants and macromolecules, and founding director of the National Science Foundation Industry/University Cooperative Research Center for Particulate and Surfactant Systems.
Somasundaran uses his expertise to take on problems as wide-ranging as the enrichment of scarce minerals from ultra-lean ores, the impact of cigarette smoke on lungs, noninvasive ways to diagnose plaque formation in the heart, the cleaning of oil spills, and the behavior of nanoparticles, it said.
Author of 15 books and 600 scientific publications, Somasundaran was elected a 2016 Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. He is a member of the National Academy of Engineering, the Chinese National Academy of Engineering, the Indian National Academy of Engineering, the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, the Balkan Academy of Science on Mineral Technologies and was named a Foreign Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada, his bio said.
In 2014, he was appointed to the EPA Board of Scientific Councilors and serves as chairman of its Chemical Safety and Sustainability and Hazardous Risk Assessment committees, it added.
Somasundaran has received numerous awards, including, most recently, the 2017 American Institute of Mining, Metallurgical, and Petroleum Engineers Presidential Citation Award, which recognizes extraordinary and dedicated service in furtherance of the goals, purposes, and traditions of AIME, Columbia said.
Other significant awards include the National Science Foundation’s Alexander Schwarzkopf Prize for Technical Innovation in 2015; the Padma Shri, presented to him by the president of India in 2010; and the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 1990, it said.
