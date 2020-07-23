India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a keynote address July 22 at the U.S.-India Business Council’s “Ideas Summit,” encouraging U.S. investments in several sectors, including agriculture, health care, pharmaceuticals, and technology.
Bypassing India’s often fractious trade relationship with the U.S. — which last year saw both countries slapping huge tariffs in incoming goods, and several failed attempts at securing a trade deal, most recently when President Donald Trump visited India in February — the prime minister instead focused his remarks on expanding the U.S.-India partnership in a post-COVID world.
Even amid the pandemic, India has attracted $20 billion in foreign investment in the months of April to July. Overall pledges from the U.S. to India total $40 billion thus far this year, said Modi.
But the prime minister cautioned against over-rapid expansion. “Recent experience has taught us that the global economy has been too focused on efficiency and optimization. Efficiency is a good thing. But, on the way, we forgot to focus on something equally important. That is resilience against external shocks. It has taken a global pandemic to remind us how important resilience is,” said Modi, uncharacteristically speaking in English.
“I firmly believe that our approach to the future must primarily be a more human- centric one. Our growth agenda must place the poor and vulnerable at the core,” he said.
Modi laid out several sectors ripe for U.S. investments. “There is no better time to invest in India,” he said, at several points in his remarks.
“India celebrates openness in people and in governance. Open minds make open markets. Open markets lead to greater prosperity. These are principles on which both India and the USA agree,” said Modi.
He noted that half a billion people in India now have access to the internet, and that there is great expansion of connectivity in India’s villages. “Does this sound huge to you? Hold your breath. Because, there are over half a billion more people who are being connected,” he said, noting there were opportunities in the frontier technologies of 5G, big data analytics, quantum computing, block-chain and Internet of things.
Modi also encouraged U.S. business leaders to consider India’s huge agricultural sector, which contributes almost 17 percent to India’s GDP. 70 percent of Indian households rely solely on agriculture for their livelihoods.
The prime minister noted that India’s food processing sector is expected to grow to $25 trillion by 2025. He also encouraged investors to support India’s fisheries and organic products.
India’s health care sector is growing at a rate of 22 percent per year, said Modi, adding that myriad opportunities lie in the development of medical-technology, tele-medicine and diagnostics. He lauded the existing India-U.S. partnership on pharmaceuticals.
The prime minister invited investments in the sectors of energy, civil aviation, defense and infrastructure, amid other sectors. He noted that the insurance market is growing at a rate of more than 12 percent and is expected to grow to $250 billion by 2025.
USIBC celebrated its 45th year during the two-day summit, held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The second day of the summit featured several business and political luminaries, including Nikki Haley, the U.S.’s former ambassador to the United Nations, who lambasted China for stealing technology globally and said that countries around the world are looking to India to see how they can free themselves from dependency on Chinese goods and services.
“With the aggression from China, it is essential that we find more opportunities elsewhere. I hope the U.S. and its allies realize the wealth of opportunities in India,” said Haley, who is Indian American.
She noted that tariffs have got in the way of expanding the U.S.-India partnership and encouraged both countries to be more flexible and to bring concessions to the negotiation table.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also delivered a keynote address, recalling President Donald Trump’s 3-day visit to India in February. Modi avoided speaking of the fractious India-China relationship in his remarks, but Pompeo took it head on, harshly criticizing China for its attack on India’s Galwan Valley last month, an offense which killed 21 Indian soldiers.
Pompeo lauded India’s ban of 59 Chinese apps, including the very popular TikTok. He invited India to participate in the Blue Dot Network, an initiative which seeks to build and finance quality infrastructure projects, and encouraged the country to support free markets, which Pompeo characterized as “the best way to lift people out of poverty.”
India’s Ambassador the U.S. Taranjit Singh Sandhu joined U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster for a panel discussion on the future of India-U.S. relations in a post pandemic world. S. Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, and Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia who serves as co-chair of the Senate India Caucus, also held a separate discussion on the U.S.-India trade relationship.
Jaishankar, Warner, and Sandhu stated their opposition to Trump’s proposed restrictions on international students — which were lifted shortly after being announced — and his ban on new H-1B workers entering the U.S.
