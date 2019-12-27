In 2012, Patti Tripathi, an Indian American former CNN news anchor, initiated the ‘Saris to Suits’ calendar featuring prominent South Asian women role models as a tool to empower South Asian women. The 2020 edition of the calendar reflects that same spirit.
The uniquely themed calendar features 14 inspirational South Asian women from different walks of life and ranging in age from 18 to 97. The 36-page glossy calendar includes bios, empowerment quotes, holidays and festivals of major religions and South Asian communities, and important dates of women in history, including world leaders.
Seema Verma, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is the face of January. The calendar underscores that she has led the powerful federal agency since March 2017. Verma, a graduate of Johns Hopkins University and the University of Maryland, served as Indiana’s health reform lead following the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010.
Dr. Nina Radcliff, a board-certified anesthesiologist in New Jersey, and the niece of the king of Udaipur, Rajasthan, is another eminent personality on the calendar. She writes a widely read health and wellness column “Dr. Nina’s What You Need to Know.”
Priya Yadav, who was adopted from a Pune orphanage when she was two, is an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and a sophomore at Emory University. At 16, Yadav – who is the face of March – and her TiE Young Entrepreneurs, patented the use of placental stem cells for the regeneration of skin in burn victims.
Tripathi pays homage to her mother, Poonam Tripathi, in this edition. Featuring her as the face of May, the calendar notes that Tripathi lost her mother very early on at the age of 56 to a rare lung disease but also notes that the “fiercely protective and hugely supportive mom of three lived to see her only daughter accomplish her dream of becoming a trailblazing network news anchor.”
Other luminaries who feature on the calendar are Dr. Naina Sachdev, the medical director of the Beverly Hills, Calif.-based NainaMD Anti-Aging and Regenerative Clinic; Veena Rao, the founder and editor-in-chief of NRI Pulse and her mother Frances M. West, who founded Ogmobosho School for the Blind in Nigeria; Atlanta, Georgia-based singer-songwriter and performer Movina Nagarajan, who released her debut single, “Call Me Baddie,” in 2018; Elementary education teacher Marsha Nicholas-Nigri, who also runs Café Amici, an Italian restaurant in Sarasota, Florida, with her husband; Raji Venkat, an accomplished coloratura operatic singer as well as a Bharatanatyam dancer and teacher; Payal Patel, an international award-winning multilingual communications professional based in Chicago, Ill., and a strong advocate for girls’ education; tennis player Sania Mirza, who is the winner of six Grand Slam titles; tennis player Natasha Subhash, who has been ranked the No. 1 player in the country in categories like girls 12 and under, girls 14 and under, and girls 16 and under; lawyer-activist Abha Singh, and Dr. Sujatha Reddy, a board certified Ob/Gyn and an Emmy Award-winning medical journalist.
Saris to Suits was born out of Tripathi’s empathy and irrepressible drive to persist. “Each of these women has beaten the odds and claimed her own voice through education and empowerment and is part of a growing global network of advocates for the countless women and girls who remain powerless and forgotten,” Tripathi previously told India-West.
In this calendar, Tripathi adds that Saris to Suits focuses on building awareness and supporting key organizations in a concerted effort to break down the barriers that constrain the advancement of women and girls.
“We seek to shine an illuminating light on factors that can advance women’s empowerment, cultural awareness, and social justice,” she explains in the calendar. “These exceptional women (immigrants and daughters of immigrants) and their compelling stories are living proof that where there is a will, there is a way, whether that be through education, hard work, perseverance, or a combination of all three.”
The Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh-born Tripathi told India-West that they have donated calendar boxes to several organizations, including Raksha, Apna Ghar, Sakhi for South Asian Women and Ascend Atlanta for Asian business networking. Many women, stated Tripathi, are raising money with calendar signing events for charities close to their heart. Among the organizations receiving funds from the sale of these calendars include the Chicago, Ill., chapter of Room to Read and an organization in Trinidad. Tripathi added that supporters are also working towards events for organizations that rescue and help trafficked women in New York and Atlanta, Georgia.
In 2018, Saris to Suits held its six-year anniversary celebration in Atlanta, Georgia. Titled “Women First,” the event featured many notable champions of women’s advocacy. Former U.S. Ambassador to India Richard Verma, who attended the event as the charity’s suit ambassador, referred to Tripathi as a pathbreaker and trailblazer. (Read earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2RgOLlf)
For more information, or to purchase the calendar, visit www.saristosuits.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.