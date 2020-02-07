Buoyed by the Senate acquittal Feb. 5 of President Donald Trump, Indian American Republicans are gearing up to assure a victory for his second term.
“The impeachment inquiry backfired big time for Democrats,” Harmeet Dhillon, national co-chair of Women For Trump, told India-West. “Our elected leaders were grandstanding on something with a foregone conclusion. It was divisive and destructive,” she said, adding: “This is turning into support for the Trump campaign.”
Fifteen to 25 percent of people attending the president’s campaign rallies are not Republicans, estimated Dhillon. “When you see his unabashed, entrepreneurial success, people admire that.”
Democrats have done little to advance their own agenda, she added.
Dhillon also serves as the National Committeewoman of the Republican National Committee for California. She is running for re-election this May.
Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump 2020, said in a press statement: “This terrible ordeal was always a campaign tactic to invalidate the 2016 votes of 63 million Americans and was a transparent effort to interfere with the 2020 election only nine months away.”
“And since the president’s campaign only got bigger and stronger as a result of this nonsense, this impeachment hoax will go down as the worst miscalculation in American political history,” he said.
Trump was facing two charges: obstruction of Congress, and abuse of power. He was acquitted 53 to 47 on the charge of obstruction of Congress, and 52-48 on the charge of abuse of power.
Sen. Mitch Romney, R-Utah, was the only senator to cross party lines, finding him guilty on the charge of abuse of power. In an impassioned speech on the Senate floor — which can be viewed here: https://cs.pn/2S4pRcp — Romney stated: “The president asked a foreign government to investigate his political rival. The president withheld vital military funds to that government to press them to do so.”
“The president delayed funds to an ally at war with Russian invaders. The president’s purpose was personal and political,” said Romney. “Accordingly, the president is guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust.”
Amar D. Amar, who co-founded Indian Americans for Trump in 2016 and will re-launch the ad-hoc organization later this February, told India-West the process of impeachment was a foregone conclusion at its outset. “I do not believe he did anything wrong. This is a sad chapter in the history of America.”
Amar, a professor of management at the W. Paul Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University, said he was confident Trump would win his re-election bid. He noted that the economy was doing phenomenally well, with a robust stock market, low levels of unemployment, and high levels of consumer confidence.
“His second term will be transformative,” Amar stated to India-West, prognosticating also that Republicans would take back the House and increase their presence in the Senate.
Independents will largely determine the 2020 general election, he added.
Amar predicted that Trump will dismantle the Affordable Care Act, work out beneficial trade deals with China, the Eurozone, Japan, and India; and will aim to end terrorism supported by Pakistan. He does not support Trump’s offer to mediate the India-Pakistan conflict over Kashmir, noting that it is a bilateral issue.
Attorney Anand Ahuja, who also co-founded Indian Americans for Trump in 2016, told India-West that supporters of the organization wanted to wait until after the impeachment proceedings had ended before resurrecting the organization. Indian American Republicans have nonetheless been working on a grassroots level to shore up Trump’s re-election bid.
“We were 100 percent sure there would be an acquittal. This was a useless drama played out by Democrats, who were trying to make a case for something where nothing existed,” he said, adding: “The House did not do its homework.”
Ahuja noted that Indian Americans largely tend to be Democrats, though they come from and perpetuate a conservative culture, which he believes is akin to Republican values.
“We don’t believe in freebies, we are hard-working people. Even if we come over illegally, we buy a taxi, we start our own businesses. We don’t depend on a welfare check,” he told India-West.
Armchair quarterbacking the Democratic candidates, Ahuja stated — as Iowa’s caucus results showed South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg leading with a slight edge over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders — that the country was not ready to vote for a gay man with a husband, nor was it prepared to vote for a socialist. He predicted that former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg would get the Democratic Party’s nomination, but that the “Bernie or bust” movement would once again result in a victory for Trump.
Dhillon also critiqued the Democratic front-runners, telling India-West that she admired Sanders’ clarity, but that the U.S. is “not that far left.”
She noted that Bloomberg could outspend Trump in the general election. “But Hillary Clinton also outspent him and lost,” she said, referring to the 2016 race.
