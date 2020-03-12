Following Super Tuesday March 3, in which Joe Biden took a commanding lead to secure the Democratic presidential nomination, Sen. Kamala Harris endorsed the former vice president, citing his ability to unite a deeply divided America.
Before the Super Tuesday knockout, several front-runners dropped out of the race, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and businessman Tom Steyer.
Klobuchar and Buttigieg endorsed Biden, who faced off against Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, former Mayor of New York Michael Bloomberg, and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii. Following dismal results March 3 evening, Warren and Bloomberg dropped out of the race.
Biden won 10 states on Super Tuesday night, including delegate-rich Texas, and Warren’s home state of Massachusetts. Sanders won the evening’s grand prize, California, which has 415 delegates. But Biden still came in ahead in the delegate count, amassing 670 to Sanders 574. Several states, including California and Texas, allocate delegates in numbers proportional to votes. A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to win the Democratic nomination, ahead of the convention which will be held July 13-16 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Gabbard, who also remains in the race, won two delegates in American Samoa.
Harris, the daughter of the late Indian American cancer researcher Shymala Gopalan, was once considered a shoo-in for the nomination when she announced her bid Jan. 21, 2019 in Oakland, California. However, her campaign was plagued with organizational issues, including heavy spending without adequate fundraising; she dropped out of the race Dec. 3, to the disappointment of many Indian American women who deeply supported the pioneering politician, who formerly served as California’s Attorney General.
Harris released her endorsement on March 8, from Selma, Alabama, before walking across the Edmund Pettus Bridge to commemorate Bloody Sunday, a key moment in the Black civil rights movement. On March 7, 1965, more than 600 civil rights marchers headed from Selma to the Edmund Pettus Bridge six blocks away, where they were attacked by state and local law officials; 14 people died on Bloody Sunday.
Harris marched with civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia.
In her endorsement of Biden, Harris said: “I’m just here thinking about all the folks who for generations have fought and died for our civil rights and fought to help our nation achieve its ideals. We still have yet to achieve those ideals but one of the greatest things about us is we are willing to fight to get there.”
“I have decided that I am with great enthusiasm going to endorse Joe Biden for president of the United States. I believe in Joe. I really believe in him and I have known him for a long time,” she said.
“One of the things that we need right now is we need a leader who really does care about the people and who can therefore unify the people. And I believe Joe can do that. I am supporting Joe because I believe that he is a man who has lived his life with great dignity,” said Harris.
“He is a public servant who has always worked for the best of who we are as a nation and we need that right now. There is so much at stake in this election, guys. So join me in supporting Joe and let’s get this done,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.