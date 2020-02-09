For the past two years, Sewa Diwali, an initiative led by the Hindu Indian American community to serve people in need through food drives and other community endeavors, has been impacting lives.
In 2018, the group of Hindu organizations raised 18,000 pounds of food, benefiting 15 food banks. In 2019, over 70 Hindu, Sikh, Jain organizations spread across 11 states, collected 55,000 pounds of food, helping 73 food banks and food pantries. The project started during the time of Diwali in November and continued through the holiday season.
In 2018, the efforts by over 150 volunteers were restricted to just one state, in 2019, over 1,000 volunteers participated in more than 35 events across 11 states.
Several middle and high school students in some places such as Monroe Township in New Jersey ran a door-2-door campaign to spread awareness about the drive and collect non-perishable and canned food items. The students braved cold November weather, standing in front of grocery stores to collect food on weekends, according to a press release.
“We really appreciate the coordination of so many different organizations statewide coming together for the benefit of the community,” said Jeanne Wert, social services director of the Township of South Brunswick, New Jersey. “It is so nice to know that we live in a community where when word gets out, people come through.”
The effort was coordinated by the volunteers of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (USA) in collaboration with several Hindu organizations.
For more information, visit www.sewadiwali.org.
