WASHINGTON – In a message condoling the demise of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden called the veteran statesman a "devout public servant.”
Taking to Twitter Sept. 1, the former U.S.vice president said: "President Shri Pranab Mukherjee was a devout public servant who believed deeply in the importance of our two nations tackling global challenges together.
"Jill and I are saddened to hear of his passing — our prayers go out to his loved ones and the Indian people."
Biden also attached a photo of him and Mukherjee along with his post.
Mukherjee, one of the India's most respected politicians, died at the age of 84 Aug. 31 evening.
