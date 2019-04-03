Partnering with Google, Pratham March 6 launched the Hindi-speaking app ‘Bolo,’ aimed at teaching kids to read in India.
‘Bolo’ is the Hindi word for speak. Pratham, the largest education-focused non-profit organization in India, revealed in its 2018 Annual Status of Education Report that only half of all fifth grade children in India can confidently read a second-grade level textbook.
The 2018 report was the 13th annual survey published by Pratham, which sent its volunteers to 15,998 government schools across the country to collect the data. Tests were conducted on 546,527 students in the age group of 3-16 across 596 districts in rural India. (See earlier India-West story: https://bit.ly/2FqpXU3)
By 8th grade, almost three-quarters of India’s school kids can’t read a second grade text, according to the report.
The Bolo app is speech-driven: children can learn to read using just their voices. Critically, the app does not need an internet connection, which is important for rural India, where many remote villages lack connectivity.
The free app can be downloaded from the Google Play store onto a smart phone. It features an animated app, Diya, who interacts with children, using games and stories. Bolo can be used by several children on the same phone and will adjust its difficulty to their individual reading levels, according to a press statement by Pratham.
Google and Pratham conducted a three-month-long pilot study, using Bolo with 1,500 children across 200 villages in the Unnao District of Uttar Pradesh. The initial results were encouraging, said Pratham in a press statement, noting that 64 percent of kids using the Bolo app showed marked improvement in reading levels. Only 40 percent of kids in the control group, who did not use the app, also showed improvement.
Pratham also surveyed parents at the end of the pilot study; 92 percent of parents whose children had used the app said they saw at least some improvement in reading levels. Almost all said they would allow their children to use the app if it were left on their phones.
“Working together with parents, teachers and the broader education ecosystem, Google hopes Bolo will contribute to shaping the future of India’s young learners and readers,” said the company in a press statement.
In another innovative move, Pratham also announced that it has partnered with UBS to roll out the Android-based app, ‘Meri Dukhaan’ (my store), which aims to foster rural entrepreneurship. The financial education app allows users to learn a variety of financial and entrepreneurship skills while managing a virtual grocery store. The Android-based app addresses fundamental commercial skills, including inventory, banking and insurance.
According to the ASER Beyond Basics survey, which examined the learning levels of youth between the ages of 14 and 18, there is a large gap between the aspirations of Indian youth and their abilities.
In related news, the multinational corporate giant Deloitte announced that it will work with Pratham on initiatives to impact 10 million women and girls in India, as part of its global WorldClass program to impact 50 million people around the world.
In India, Deloitte will support the implementation of Pratham’s innovative ‘Teaching at the Right Level’ methodology in 22 districts across Uttar Pradesh. “This state is significant because it has the nation’s largest child population — about 50 million — but also the fewest teachers per student and some of the lowest learning outcomes in the country,” said Pratham in a press statement.
In an interview with Forbes magazine, Deloitte’s Global CEO Punit Renjen said: “India is home to the largest number of illiterate women in the world. There are more than three million eligible, yet out-of-school girls throughout India. And almost 40 percent of girls aged 15 to 18 years drop out of school and college.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.