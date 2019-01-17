Pratham USA announced Jan. 10 that it was named the official winner of the ‘CrowdRise by GoFundMe’ Holiday Challenge, raising over $700,000 over the five-week competition Nov. 26, 2018 to Jan. 2, 2019.
The CrowdRise by GoFundMe Holiday Challenge was a friendly fundraising campaign for organizations committed to raising money and awareness for their cause. Participating organizations competed for a $100,000 first place grand prize as well as an additional $200,000 in other prizes throughout the holiday season.
For one month, 251 supporters of Pratham donated $723,240 on crowd-funding site www.crowdrise.com. Pratham also secured an additional $160,000 in prize money to enable it to continue providing quality education in communities across India.
Pratham, established in the slums of Mumbai in 1995, is among India’s top non-governmental education organizations. Its mission is to have “every child in school and learning well,” while developing practical solutions to address gaps in the education system.
Over the past two decades, Pratham has reached out to more than 58 million children across the country, according to crowdrise.com.
On its crowd-funding site, Pratham said that a $25 donation can provide a child with foundational literacy and numeracy skills, with 88 percent of every dollar donated going directly to programs.
Pratham USA was established in Houston, Texas, by Indian American entrepreneur and philanthropist Vijay Goradia in 1999 after an inspirational visit to one of Pratham’s urban literacy programs in Mumbai.
