SAN JOSE, Calif. — Pratham USA held its annual fundraiser Sept. 21 evening at the Fairmont San Jose hotel here, with the gala raising $1.1 million and attracting a packed hall of attendees.
The evening comprised of a cocktail hour, professional photo station, cuisines ranging from Mediterranean to Indian, Pratham impact presentations, entertainment by mind-reading expert Brett Barry, and inspirational keynote speakers.
“Pratham is a natural fit for us,” keynote speaker and CEO of Western Digital Stephen Milligan told India-West. “The goal of our company includes children and education. We give money, but it is where we can leverage our expertise in technology that is one of the biggest impacts. We think about how we can use big data and analytics to improve the educational experience for kids. It is not about an obligation to support those in need. It is about responsibility.”
Since Pratham’s inception in 1995, the organization has transformed the lives of more than 58 million underserved children and youth across 21 of India’s 29 states. Additionally, they have equipped 100,000 youth with job skills and supported more than 1,500 entrepreneurs in building their micro-enterprises.
Pratham USA is a charitable organization with 14 U.S. chapters that support low-cost solutions to address gaps in the education system in India. In 2018-2019, it helped 16.6 million youth. Pratham USA has received top ratings from Charity Navigator for eight consecutive years, placing it in the top three percent of charities in the U.S.
Umesh Singh, S.F. Bay Area president of Pratham, said, “The problem is large. If people don’t get help, they will fall into the gaps. Pratham approaches low-cost, scalable solutions and measures its results.”
Singh, who is in the third and final year of his presidency, added, “We have a saying that once you are with Pratham, you never leave Pratham.” He said he is most proud of the team effort in the past three years and the expansion of the Bay Area chapter in donor base and donations. Additionally, he mentioned the partnership with Google and other major organizations and how this helps make a more significant impact on Pratham’s efforts.
Pratham’s impact in the 2018-2019 report shows the results of his leadership team and partners. Over 500,000 kids prepared to enter school through early childhood education programs, 22,000 tablets were distributed with Pratham content, 26,000 youth were empowered by vocational training, 3,700 girls were given a second chance to earn their diploma, and 600,000 school children surveyed by the annual status of education report.
But Singh wasn’t the only one praising Pratham’s work this past year and beyond.
Omkaram (Om) Nalamasu, Pratham S.F. Bay Area board member and CTO for Applied Materials, and president of Applied Ventures, explained what drew him to Pratham over five years ago. “I am passionate about the mission to serve underserved children. My neighbor, Sunil, got me involved. I was smitten by the caring (Pratham) community,” he said.
Nalamasu said he is most proud of Pratham’s partnership in “Science Lab,” which provides hands-on learning for kids. The Indian American executive said he was impressed with his first-hand experience in India and how they brought students up to speed in science.
“Rural Indian kids could explain how physics works so well.”
Nalamasu’s company, Applied Materials, contributes staff time, recruits volunteers, provides resources for advancement, and financial support to Pratham. Nalamasu felt this gala was so essential to support that he attended it just hours before his flight to Singapore later that evening.
Pratham USA had several well-known executives in attendance at the gala. Many were executives highly sought to participate in great causes around the globe. A reccurring theme in why they love Pratham started to emerge; the mission, the team, and contributions back to India.
Dinyar (Dinny) Devitre is the former chairman of Pratham USA and currently serves as the vice chairman of the Pratham Educational Foundation; he has worked with Pratham for over eight years.
“I wanted to do something for India and in the area of education. Pratham was the best,” he said. “It was innovative, working on scalability, and had an amazing leadership team including founder Madhav Chavan, who brought me in. Good people make a good organization.”
Devitre is most proud of the Learning Camp model, which is teaching kids to bridge educational gaps. Also, he mentioned Pratham’s dedication to serving with humility, how they cooperate with the Indian government, and their interest in spreading their learning globally. Pratham recently was invited to teach their methods to several African countries. Lastly, he talked about the in-depth work they do with third-party partners on randomized trials and how they use the information to improve their programs further.
“There are many NGOs in education but Pratham measures and improves all the time. There is nothing that comes close to Pratham,” Devitre said.
A donor for the past three years, Tarangini (Gini) Deshpande, CEO of NuMedii, also related how Pratham’s mission spoke to her. “It’s about education and empowerment of kids and women. They provide catch-up programs to help get people back on track, too. There is a ripple effect to this work,” Deshpande explained.
Ashley Leyba, an attendee and head of the BASIS Independent Fremont school, told India-West: “I enjoyed attending this event and learning more about the impactful work by Pratham USA. I’ve seen first-hand at my school how using a data-driven approach to instruction can further our learning goals. I found value in seeing this approach so effectively utilized in different educational contexts.”
For more information on Pratham USA, visit prathamusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.