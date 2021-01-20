Stanford’s Office of Community Engagement and its associate vice president Megan Swezey Fogarty recently named Preeti Hehmeyer to its staff.
The Indian American was previously the associate director of the Bill Lane Center for the American West, and was named as assistant vice president for community engagement.
Fogarty, since taking her role last March, has worked with her team to establish the new Office of Community Engagement as part of the Office of External Relations to further connect Stanford with the communities it touches, a university report notes.
OCE was first established by president Tessier-Lavigne as part of the Long-Range Vision process, in response to the identified need for more purposeful and organized engagement between Stanford and external communities, the report said.
From all corners of campus and several faculty-led discovery and design teams, there was a recognition that while a lot of organic engagement already exists, there needed to be more institutional coordination.
There also were consistent recommendations that Stanford should lean into mutual issues it faces alongside the broader region, it adds.
Hehmeyer and Fogarty, the report said, will direct OCE’s engagement efforts, develop the office’s strategic plan and continue building a team focused on partnering with faculty and other Stanford community members.
“Our focus is to create a more purposeful and organized engagement between Stanford and the external communities with which the university interacts,” Hehmeyer said in the report.
“To achieve that, we are engaging faculty, staff, students and postdocs, and leveraging the expertise and resources of dozens of diverse campus engagement hubs to strengthen and advance collaboration with external communities,” she adds. “The current focus is on addressing mutual challenges around affordability, education, health and sustainability.”
Hehmeyer holds a Master’s of Public Administration degree from the University of Southern California where she was a City/County Management Fellow. She received a Bachelor of Arts in political science and city/regional planning from the University of California, Berkeley.
