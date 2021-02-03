President Joe Biden signed a memo Jan. 26 condemning xenophobia and hate-based violence against Asian Americans, which has dramatically spiked amid the COVID pandemic.
"Today, I'm directing federal agencies to combat the resurgence of xenophobia, particularly against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, that we've seen skyrocket during this pandemic. This is unacceptable and it's un-American," said Biden in his remarks at the White House before signing the memo.
“We face deep racial inequities in America and systemic racism that has plagued our nation for far, far too long,” said the president, who signed the memo amid a package of reforms aimed at promoting racial equity.
"I've asked the Department of Justice to strengthen its partnership with the Asian American Pacific Islander community to prevent those hate crimes. I've also asked the Department of Health and Human Services to put out best practices for combating xenophobia in our national response to COVID,” he said.
The memo, which can be read at https://bit.ly/3ar6WjT, states in part: “The Federal Government must recognize that it has played a role in furthering these xenophobic sentiments through the actions of political leaders, including references to the COVID-19 pandemic by the geographic location of its origin.”
“Such statements have stoked unfounded fears and perpetuated stigma about Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and have contributed to increasing rates of bullying, harassment, and hate crimes against AAPI persons,” read the memo, noting that two million Asian Americans have served on the front lines of the pandemic.
Hate-based violence and discrimination against the AAPI community began a sharp rise as the COVID pandemic took hold in the U.S. last February. The web portal Stop AAPI Hate — an online site to self-report incidents of hate crimes or discrimination in multiple Asian American languages — documented 2,583 incidents of AAPI bias nationwide between March 19 and Aug. 5. Verbal harassment and name calling made up 70 percent of the incidents, while 9 percent of cases reported were physical attacks.
Former president Donald Trump fanned the flames of anti-Asian American xenophobia referring to COVID as “the China virus,” “the China plague,” and “Kung flu,” among other terms. He has repeatedly blamed China for the spread of the virus in the U.S.
Veteran Indian American community activist Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, or A3PCON — which launched the Stop AAPI Hate portal — described some of the reported incidents at an Ethnic Media Services briefing last October: Grandparents were walking their grandchild around a neighborhood as a group of young adults drove by, screaming racist epithets. A middle schooler was physically attacked by a bully who told him to “go back to China.” When he responded that he was not Chinese, he was punched in the head 20 times by the bully. No immediate action was taken by school administration.
Asian Americans Advancing Justice said in a statement: The Biden-Harris Administration took note of our campaign to identify anti-Asian hate as a priority issue and to examine how the federal government collects data and addresses the hate incidents, hate crimes, and harassment our community is experiencing. While it is important to recognize the rise in these incidents and collect data in a robust manner, we must also prioritize community-centered solutions to hate violence — including some restorative justice approaches.”
“This COVID-19 memorandum is a first step in what we believe will be a long road to stopping racist attacks against our community and building toward greater equity, said the organization.
The National Council of Asian Pacific Americans said: “Especially after the active demonization of our communities by a consistently racist and xenophobic administration, we welcome new leadership in the White House that seeks to address the issues impacting our community and recognizes federal responsibility to prevent racism, xenophobia, and intolerance.”
“Along with earlier executive actions, including the undoing of previous efforts to exclude undocumented individuals from the apportionment count and rescinding the racist Muslim and African bans, this is a step towards the right direction.”
