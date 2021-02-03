A man adjusts a calendar with photos of U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at Harris' ancestral village of Thulasendrapuram in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu on Jan. 20. Veteran Indian American community activist Manjusha Kulkarni, executive director of the Asian Pacific Policy and Planning Council, has described some of the reported anti-Asian incidents, such as: Grandparents walking their grandchild around a neighborhood as a group of young adults drove by, screaming racist epithets. (Arun Sankar/AFP via Getty Images)