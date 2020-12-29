NEW DELHI – The COVID-19 pandemic may have disrupted daily life but owing to the tireless efforts of medical professionals, life has begun to get back to normal. One such doctor is Bhasker Sharma, a renowned Indian homeopathic physician, who has now been felicitated by President Donald Trump for his contribution towards public health during the global pandemic.
President Trump honored Sharma with the ‘Presidential Active Lifestyle Award’ and the ‘Presidential Youth Fitness Award.’
“To be recognized for social good and that, too, by the most esteemed organization of the most powerful country in the world is certainly an honor. Homeopathy, too, is a powerful science that deserves great recognition and we continue to strive to achieve it,” said Sharma, who is perhaps the only Indian homeopathic doctor to have received this honor.
The Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh-based doctor worked towards making the common people aware about the coronavirus and educated them about the disease and its prevention.
The pandemic deterred Sharma from interacting with the president in person, but President Trump sent his wishes and regards via mail that contained the two certificates with his signature and a medal with the presidential seal.
However, this is not the first time that Sharma’s work has been recognized overseas. He holds several international records, has published many research papers and books, and has won various acclaimed international awards, including Dr. Samuel Hahnemann International Award London; Senior Homeopathic International Award Singapore; Dr. Ellen International Award Thailand; Dr. Kent International Award Malaysia; Global Auction Personality of Homeopathy Dubai; Homeopathy Gem (shiromani) International Award Muscat; Star of Homeopathy Award London; Global Environment Award Philippines; Literature Gem (Sahitya Ratna) Award Canada; Best Homeopathy Award Nigeria; Global Icon Personality Award Africa; International Peace Award Indonesia; Doctorate Award Algeria; Homeo Bhushan Kathmandu; Homeopathy Shri Goa; Homeopathy Ratna; and Chikitsa Ratna.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.