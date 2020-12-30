President-elect Joe Biden Dec. 28 announced its digital team for the forthcoming administration, naming Aisha Shah among the group.
The digital team will be in charge of reaching Americans through online platforms once his administration takes office.
The White House digital operation will be composed of 12 Democratic operatives who have experience in roles on Biden’s presidential campaign, transition team or the inaugural committee, according to a news release.
Brendan Cohen, who worked as the deputy director of editorial on Biden’s presidential campaign, will serve as platform manager. Rob Flaherty, who currently serves as digital director for Biden’s transition team, will continue the same role in the White House.
Jonathan Hebert will serve as video director, Jaime Lopez as director of platforms, and Carahna Magwood as creative director. Maha Ghandour, who serves as digital partnerships manager on the Presidential Inaugural Committee, will work in the same position at the White House in order to extend Biden’s reach beyond the official White House social platforms.
Shah, currently digital partnerships manager on the transition team, will work alongside Ghandour as partnerships manager.
Abbey Pitzer will serve as designer, Olivia Raisner as traveling content director, both Rebecca Rinkevich and Christian Tom as deputy directors of digital strategy, and Cameron Trimble as director of digital engagement.
“Digital outreach will be a key pillar of the Biden-Harris Administration’s engagement with the public. By bringing a talented team of digital strategists to the White House, we will ensure a robust dialogue with the American people, wherever they are,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain in a statement.
Born in Kashmir and raised in Louisiana, Shah previously served as digital partnerships manager in the Biden-Harris Campaign. She currently serves as an advancement specialist for the Smithsonian Institution, her bio notes.
Prior to this role, Shah worked as an assistant manager on the Corporate Fund of the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, supporting the first-ever expansion of a presidential memorial, it said.
Shah, who earned her bachelor’s in English Language and Literature from Davidson College, also served as a strategic communications specialist at Buoy, an integrated marketing firm that specializes in social impact communications, as well as spitfire strategies, where she enabled nonprofits to use pop culture as a tool for social change, the bio notes.
The team will come on board as digital communications take on outsized importance in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and as Americans increasingly engage online, the release notes.
“Communicating transparently and honestly with the American people is one of the most important responsibilities of a president,” Biden said in a statement. “This team of diverse experts has a wide range of experience in digital strategy and will help connect the White House to the American people in new and innovative ways.”
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said the incoming administration is building a team “to speak to the lived experiences of all Americans.”
“With much of our lives online, it is critical for this administration’s digital efforts to be inclusive and extensive,” Harris said.
Biden’s digital footprint, at least on Twitter, is expected to be dramatically different than that of President Trump, who often uses tweets to voice complaints or unilaterally announce policy decisions, according to reports.
The new names add to a growing list of staffers who will enter the White House after Biden is inaugurated Jan. 20, it said.
