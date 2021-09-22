Tirth Modi, 17, of Orange, Calif., breaks his fast at the Jain Center of Southern California in Buena Park. Jains congratulated the Indian American teen and fed him food during the end of Paryushan, a holy holiday. During Paryushan, Jains embrace their main principals of non-violence toward every living being tolerance of other philosophies and non-possessiveness. (Mindy Schauer/Digital First Media/Orange County Register via Getty Images)