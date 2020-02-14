On Feb. 12, President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate Indian American Saritha Komatireddy to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York.
Komatireddy currently serves as deputy chief of general crimes in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York.She has also served as acting deputy chief of international narcotics and money laundering, and as the computer hacking and intellectual property coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the White House said in a statement.
Komatireddy also previously served as counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling, and was in private practice at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, PLLC.
A lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, Komatireddy previously taught at George Washington University Law School.Upon graduation from law school, she served as a law clerk to then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the statement noted.
Komatireddy earned her B.A., cum laude from Harvard University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where she served on the Harvard Law Review.
