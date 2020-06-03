NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has decided to postpone the G7 summit till September and invite India, Russia, Australia and South Korea to discuss a plan on how to deal with the future of China among the 11 most powerful nations.
A White House statement said that after Air Force One touched down at Joint Base Andrews May 30, the president came back to the press cabin to chat, off the record, for several minutes toward the end of the flight.
However, he permitted the White House to use his statement on the record about the G7.
"He is postponing it until September and plans to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India," the statement said.
President Trump took the decision saying: "I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries."
The Group of Seven is an international inter-governmental economic organization of the seven largest advanced economies of the world comprising the U.S., Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.
The decision to postpone the G7 meeting and include four other nations, "is bringing together our traditional allies to talk about how to deal with the future of China,” White House Director of Strategic Communications Alyssa Alexandra Farah said.
After both India and Australia accepted the U.S. offer to be part of the expanded G7 meet on China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterpart Scott Morrison will hold a virtual summit June 4 to strengthen their bilateral strategic relationship.
Sources told IANS that this is the first time that the prime minister of India will hold a "bilateral" online summit with a foreign leader. The focus of the virtual meeting would be to explore the possibilities of "stepping up investments and trade with each other," sources said, adding that a number of MoUs and announcements are in the pipeline.
Prime Minister Morrison was to visit India in January and May but couldn't first due to bush fires in Australia and now due to the coronavirus-related restrictions. As a result, the two leaders decided to hold a virtual meeting.
Incidentally, India and China are locked in an intense face-off along the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh. Even as President Trump has offered to arbitrate between the two sides, both China and India are using the established mechanisms and communications channels to resolve the issue.
Last week, however, with its new vision document on China, the U.S. announced the onset of its Cold War with the Asian giant, accusing it of exploiting rule-based world order and re-shaping the international system in favor of the Chinese Communist Party's ideology and interests.
On May 31, the U.S., the UK, Australia and Canada jointly reprimanded China, stating that its decision to impose a new security law on Hong Kong was in direct violation of international treaties.
