NEW YORK – Sending out his Diwali greetings, President Donald Trump has reiterated his commitment to defending religious liberties, which he said is a core tenet of the nation.
"My administration will continue to defend the rights enshrined in our Constitution that enable people of all faiths to worship according to their beliefs and conscience," he said in his Diwali message Oct. 25.
"The observance of Diwali throughout America is an important reminder of the significance of one of our nation's core tenets – religious liberty."
Trump celebrated Diwali at a White House ceremony during which he lit a lamp while surrounded by administration officials and invitees, including a few Indian Americans.
"We pray that this year's observance brings love, joy, and eternal peace," he said in his message on behalf of his wife Melania and himself.
"For many Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and Buddhists in the United States and around the globe, this sacred period is an opportunity to commemorate the victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.