The nominations of three Indian Americans have been sent to the U.S. Senate by President Donald Trump May 4, according to the White House.
Prosecutor Saritha Komatireddy, whom Trump in February had announced his intent to nominate her, currently serves as deputy chief of general crimes in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York. She has also served as acting deputy chief of international narcotics and money laundering, and as the computer hacking and intellectual property coordinator for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York, the White House said in an earlier statement. (See India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2SBtZRa)
Komatireddy also previously served as counsel to the National Commission on the BP Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill and Offshore Drilling, and was in private practice at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, PLLC.
A lecturer in law at Columbia Law School, Komatireddy previously taught at George Washington University Law School. Upon graduation from law school, she served as a law clerk to then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, the statement noted.
Komatireddy earned her B.A., cum laude from Harvard University and her J.D., magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where she served on the Harvard Law Review.
Trump on April 24 had announced his intent to Manisha Singh, of Florida, to be the next U.S. envoy to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, according to a White House press release. Her nomination was also sent to the Senate May 4.
The Indian American diplomat is currently the Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs at the U.S. State Department. She previously served as the Acting Under Secretary of Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment and as a Deputy Assistant Secretary in the Bureau of Economic, Energy and Business Affairs at the State Department.
Singh also previously served as Deputy Chief Counsel to the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee. She was also the Senior Fellow for International Economic Affairs at the American Foreign Policy Council and was a term member of the Council on Foreign Relations.
The third nomination sent to the Senate May 4 was that of Ashok Michael Pinto, of Illinois, to be United States Alternate Executive Director of the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development for a term of two years.
Pinto, who has worked as a Special Assistant and Associate Counsel to former president George W Bush, currently serves as Counselor to the Under Secretary for International Affairs at the United States Department of the Treasury, said a PTI report.
He has a BA from Stanford University and a J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law. He also held senior leadership roles in Congress, including Chief Investigative Counsel and Policy Director to the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in the Senate; Chief Counsel for Investigations to the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in the House of Representatives; and Special Counsel to Committee on the Judiciary in the Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.