NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON – The White House has confirmed President Donald Trump's attendance at the Sept. 22 “Howdy Modi” event organized by the Indian American community in Houston, adding that his participation would be "a great opportunity to emphasize strong ties" between the two nations.
The White House said in a statement that President Trump "will travel to Houston, Texas and Wapakoneta, Ohio, to underscore the important partnerships between the U.S. and India, and Australia.
"In Houston, President Trump will participate in an event with Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India. The event, 'Howdy, Modi! Shared Dreams, Bright Futures', is expected to draw tens of thousands of people,” the statement read.
"It will be a great opportunity to emphasize the strong ties between the people of the U.S. and India, to reaffirm the strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies, and to discuss ways to deepen their energy and trade relationship."
It is a rare honor for a U.S. president to appear at an ethnic meeting with a foreign leader and has not happened on the scale of the Houston rally with political overtones in recent memory.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sept. 16 said that Trump's attending the event highlights the strength of the ties between the two countries and was a recognition of the contribution of the Indian diaspora.
"The special gesture of President @realDonaldTrump to join us in Houston highlights the strength of the relationship and recognition of the contribution of the Indian community to American society and economy," he tweeted.
Over 50,000 people have registered for the event hosted by the Texas India Forum at the NRG Stadium in Houston.
The organizers have put together a 90-minute cultural extravaganza, "Woven: The Indian-American Story."
The program will celebrate the contributions of Indian Americans to the cultural, intellectual and social landscape of the U.S. It will feature 400 artists and community members from Texas and across the U.S.
There would be 27 groups performing in a live and multimedia experience to showcase the diversity of the Indian American community.
According to Vijay Chauthaiwale, in charge of the Foreign Affairs Department of the Bharatiya Janata Party, volunteers of the event were "working 24/7 to make it a great success."
Huge billboards have sprung up across Houston and other places to welcome Modi on his U.S. tour.
Over 60 U.S. lawmakers are expected to attend the event.
Press Trust of India adds that Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Indian American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi will attend the event.
Jiten Agrawal, CEO of Expedien, an IT services firm, confirmed this with PTI in an interview.
He said that some of the lawmakers who would attend the event include John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, Al Green, Pete Olson, Sheila Jackson Lee, Sylvia Garcia, Greg Abbot, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Ami Bera, Brian Babin, Brad Sherman and Governor Eliot Engel of New York.
Heads of companies like Lyondell Basil, Schlumeberger, McDermott, C level executives from Exxon, Shell and other similar firms including Walmart will also attend the event, he said.
IANS reporter Anindya Banerjee adds from New Delhi: Narendra Modi and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh go back a long way, so much so that present RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's father was one of the Indian prime minister's mentors during his formative years. So, it should be little surprise that the ethos of the Sangh goes with Modi wherever he goes. But when a top RSS body based abroad holds its national level meeting in the U.S. at the same time when Modi is visiting Washington, it's too much of a coincidence.
The Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh USA is holding its national level meeting on Sept. 17 in Houston, Texas, when Modi will be addressing the Indian American community there. It is an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh that Modi has been a part of.
While there is no scheduled visit of Modi to the Sangh's meeting or any high profile visit from the HSS to "Howdy Modi,” the Indian prime minister is known for breaking protocol.
What adds significance to the event is that V. Bhagaiah – joint general secretary of the RSS – is also believed to be attending the HSS meeting in Houston. Bhagaiah, an eloquent speaker who is fluent in Telugu, Hindi and English, makes him the ideal choice for spreading the word of RSS abroad.
Established in 1966, the HSS has branches all over the world. But the U.S. chapter is known to be both critical and influential as the country has 146 branches of this organization.
In the U.S., the HSS is registered as a non-profit organization. On its Facebook page, it describes itself as "... a voluntary, non-profit, social and cultural organization. Sangh is inspired by the idea that the whole world is one family and conducts activities across the U.S. in order to spread this message widely. Sangh in the U.S. started in the early 1989 and today has over 150 weekly meeting centers (shakhas) across the country.”
About its motto, the organization says: "Sangh, as the organization is popularly known, aims to organize the Hindu community in order to preserve, practice and promote Hindu ideals and values."
It also has a fairly strong public presence among the Indian American community through organization of several events.
