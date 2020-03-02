NEW DELHI/WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) claimed that the recent multi-day communal violence in Delhi was targeted specifically at a particular community. "Over 200 million Muslims call India home. Widespread anti-Muslim mob violence has killed at least 27 and injured many more. Trump responds by saying, 'That's up to India'," Sanders tweeted, adding, "This is a failure of leadership on human rights."
The Vermont senator was referring to President Donald Trump's response to a question related to the Citizenship Amendment Act during a news conference shortly before he concluded a two-day visit in India Feb. 25.
Trump had said that he "heard about" the Citizenship Amendment Act, but that it is "up to India,” indicating that the U.S. was not going to interfere in India's internal affairs. Incidentally, rioting erupted between pro- and anti-CAA protesters in Delhi while Trump was on his maiden state visit to India.
Sanders is the second Democratic presidential nominee after Senator Elizabeth Warren to speak out against the violence over the CAA in Delhi. The 78-year-old senator, who is one of the staunchest critics of Trump and hopes to run against him in the presidential elections later this year, also criticized Trump for his defense deal with India. (See separate story.)
"Instead of selling $3 billion in weapons to enrich Raytheon, Boeing and Lockheed, the United States should be partnering with India to fight climate change," he tweeted.
This is not the first time that Democrats have aligned themselves with the opposition in India. The U.S. opposition has been taking the same stand as the Indian opposition over most of the Modi government's decisions.
Last year, Democrats slammed the Indian government over the reorganization of Jammu & Kashmir and the nullification of Article 370. Sanders was the first U.S. presidential candidate to publicly rebuke India for its decision. He criticized India while speaking on the platform of the Islamic Society of North America.
Most of Sanders' anti-India remarks, his critics say, come from his campaign manager, Faiz Shakir, a Pakistani-American. Sanders' scathing commentary against India often makes news headlines in Pakistan.
While the Trump administration echoed the Indian government's call for calm, U.S. Democrats amplified India's opposition over the Delhi communal violence.
In a statement, the U.S. State Department said, "Our hearts go out to the families of the deceased and injured in New Delhi. We echo Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for calm and normalcy and urge all parties to maintain peace, refrain from violence, and respect the right of peaceful assembly."
India-West Staff Reporter adds: In related news, U.S. Senator Bob Menendez, D-N.J., Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, in a statement, said:
“I am deeply concerned about the impact and consequences resulting from the shocking communal violence that unfolded in Delhi this week, particularly as it relates to India’s democracy and human rights…
“I urge Indian authorities to step in and defend the communities being targeted in Delhi to prevent the violence from escalating further. As the world’s largest democracy, the Indian government must do more to defend all of its citizens’ rights, including the right to peaceful protest.
“Likewise, President Trump’s failure to publicly voice concern about the clashes or express support for the human rights of all Indians during his visit to India is simply unacceptable. The United States must be a leading voice in standing up for democratic values and human rights, including protection of religious minorities. I urge the Trump Administration, and the rest of the international community, to condemn the violence in Delhi and press the Indian government to protect all persons in India regardless of their religion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.