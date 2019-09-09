SAN FRANCISCO – U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has apologized following criticism that the Indian American Democratic presidential candidate laughed at an offensive remark about President Donald Trump.
"When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday (Friday), it was upsetting. I didn't hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would've stopped and corrected him. I'm sorry. That word and others like it aren't acceptable. Ever," Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, said in a tweet Sept. 6.
According to U.S. media reports, the incident took place during a town hall Sept. 6 in New Hampshire, when a person in the audience while posing a question to Harris called Trump's actions "mentally retarded,” to which she replied, "well said.”
According to a CNN report, the questioner identified himself as being from Chennai, India, the same hometown as Harris' mother, and said he had spent "all this effort" to live the American dream and then Trump was elected.
"Somehow a racist bigot gets into the White House and then he says if you're not my color you need to go back to your own country," said the man, reported CNN, adding: "So I am scared for this country. I am scared for the people of color in this country."
He then asked Harris what she would do, "in the next one year, to diminish the mentally retarded action of this guy?"
A video of the incident went viral on social media Sept. 7, which garnered widespread criticism online.
American deaf actor and actor Nyle DiMarco said on Twitter that the "R-word is unacceptable. It is a slur, an insult... Kamala should have handled this better.”
A Twitter user wrote: "Cannot stand Trump but Kamala Harris joke about him being mentally retarded (which she claims she didn't hear) is b******t. I'm convinced politicians are becoming the power hungry bottom of the barrel of humanity. Disgusting."
Another called the senator’s apology "the worst kind of lie.”
One person called the term "an ableist slur,” while another said: "At least twice now, #KamalaHarris has tried to avoid accountability for her statements by claiming she didn't hear a question properly."
Before she issued the apology, Harris told CBS News that she "would never condone anyone using that word in any way, shape or form,” adding the remark "was not something that I really heard or processed.”
In related news from New York, top advisers to the senator have made their case to major donors behind closed doors in two meetings in New York, telling them that they were working on defining the California senator with a more refined core message.
In the first meeting with a broader group Sept. 6, Harris' sister and campaign chairwoman, Maya Harris, along with media consultant Jim Margolis, were questioned by some donors on the senator's stagnant poll numbers in the Democratic presidential primary, Efe news reported.
The aides spoke about Harris' key endorsements in early states, appeal to young voters and their view of the vulnerability of former Vice President Joe Biden's poll numbers, people familiar with the meetings said.
The advisers in the second meeting also on Sept. 6, with a smaller group of top donors, focused more on the need for voters to know Harris better, and on the campaign's strategy to accomplish that through clearer messaging of her values and policy positions, the people said.
The meetings in Manhattan drew dozens and included donors from the finance, media and legal industries, among others.
The advisers also discussed the dynamic of the coming third Democratic debate, with all of the top contenders on stage on Sept. 12 in Houston, as a welcome change from the last debate, when the lower-tier candidates focused attacks on the higher-polling candidates on stage – Harris and Biden – putting them on the defensive.
Ahead of the Sept. 6 meetings, at least half a dozen top donors to Harris' campaign told The Wall Street Journal that they were looking for her to pick up momentum heading into the fall, when more voters traditionally tune in to the primary.
But some also said they feared the Democratic primary is increasingly becoming a three-way race between Biden, Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont.
The Harris campaign is ramping up its organization in Iowa and South Carolina in particular, and aides believe a strong performance in those states would give her the needed momentum going into Super Tuesday, where her delegate-rich home state of California is up for grabs.
By Labor Day, Harris had made nine trips to South Carolina and eight trips to Nevada – the most of any of the top-tier candidates to those states. After not investing as much time in Iowa as other candidates, Harris made 17 stops on a five-day bus tour across the state in mid-August, her seventh trip there.
