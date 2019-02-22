PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris said Feb. 18 she’s not a democratic socialist, a not-so-veiled distinction setting her apart from New Hampshire voters’ favorite 2016 primary candidate, Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Sanders, a potential rival for the party’s 2020 nomination that he announced this week, has described himself as a democratic socialist, and the Vermont independent didn’t abandon the politically fraught label for his previous campaign.
During her inaugural trip to New Hampshire as a presidential candidate, Harris was asked by a reporter whether she would have to tilt her politics leftward — in the direction of democratic socialism — to win this state’s first-in-the-nation primary. Sanders handily defeated Hillary Clinton when they competed for the state’s delegates three years ago.
“The people of New Hampshire will tell me what’s required to compete in New Hampshire, but I will tell you I am not a democratic socialist,” Harris, an Indian American Democratic senator from California, said in response to the question, posed as she toured Gibson’s Bookstore in Concord ahead of a Portsmouth town hall.
“I believe that what voters do want is they want to know that whoever is going to lead, understands that in America today, not everyone has an equal opportunity and access to a path to success, and that has been building up over decades and we’ve got to correct course,” Harris said.
Meanwhile, Sanders’ campaign said he has raised more than $4 million in the 12 hours since announcing his 2020 presidential campaign.
The Vermont senator said Feb. 19 that nearly 150,000 individuals had contributed to his Democratic bid.
Previously, the biggest first-day fundraiser in the race had been Harris, who raised $1.5 million in the first 24 hours of her campaign.
Sanders stunned the Democratic establishment in 2016 with his spirited challenge to Hillary Clinton. His campaign helped lay the groundwork for the leftward lurch that has dominated Democratic politics in the era of President Donald Trump.
The question now for Sanders is whether he can stand out in a crowded field of Democrats who embrace many of his policy ideas and who are newer to the national political stage.
IANS adds from Washington: Senator Kamala Harris, who is of Indian and Jamaican descent, has been slammed by her father for saying that she smoked marijuana in her younger years and supports it becoming legalized.
Donald Harris, an economics professor at Stanford University, claimed his daughter was playing "identity politics" and added that she was harming her family's Jamaican ancestors, Politico reported Feb. 21.
"My dear departed grandmothers … as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family's name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics," he said in a statement to Kingston-based Jamaica Global Online.
"Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty."
Donald Harris' daughter, who launched her 2020 campaign last month, appeared on New York-based radio show "The Breakfast Club" earlier last week and was asked if she opposed the legalization of pot.
"That's not true," she told the show's co-host. "And look, I joke about it – half joking – half my family is from Jamaica. Are you kidding me?"
Harris, whose mother is an Indian, said she smoked a joint in college. "I have... And I inhaled," she added, a joking reference to former President Bill Clinton's comment on the campaign trail in 1992 that he smoked marijuana but "didn't inhale.”
Kamala Harris' campaign made no comment on her father's reaction.
