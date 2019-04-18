Kamala Harris, a Democratic candidate seeking to become president in the 2020 election, has been endorsed by the Indian American IMPACT Fund, the organization announced in an April 17 news release.
“This endorsement and the support of the Indian American IMPACT Fund and its members means so much to me,” Harris said in a statement. “Together, we will fight for an America that restores the values of truth and justice and works for working people, from raising incomes to expanding healthcare.”
The fund’s Board of Directors voted to endorse the Indian American and African American Harris, a U.S. senator from California, based on her distinguished track record and commitment to fighting for the values of the Indian American community, according to the news release.
“In such a critically important election, one that will shape policy and politics for generations to come, Indian Americans can’t afford to stay on the sidelines. That’s why IMPACT Fund is proud to be the first Indian American or Asian American political organization to endorse Senator Harris,” said Raj Goyle, co-founder of IMPACT and a former member of the Kansas House of Representatives.
“In the coming months, we look forward to mobilizing our network of resources to ensure Senator Harris secures the Democratic nomination and is elected the next president of the United States of America,” Goyle added.
A lifelong public safety and civil rights leader, Harris previously served as district attorney of San Francisco and attorney general of California, before being elected by voters of the most populous state to the U.S. Senate in 2016.
If elected as president, Harris would become the first woman, the first Indian American, the first Asian American and the first African American woman to hold that post.
“The Indian American IMPACT Fund is proud to endorse Senator Kamala Harris. She is a tested leader who has demonstrated, throughout her career, a strong commitment to our community’s progressive and pluralistic values,” IMPACT executive director Aruna Miller said in a statement.
In 2018, over 100 Indian Americans ran for office in 29 states; IMPACT Fund endorsed 27 of these candidates, 44 percent of whom won their races in November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.