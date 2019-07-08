BALTIMORE – Two more members of the Congressional Black Caucus are backing Kamala Harris's bid for the presidency: Reps. Bobby Rush of Illinois and Frederica Wilson of Florida.
Endorsements from the caucus, which counts more than 50 members, could be influential in the Democratic presidential primary.
With these two new supporters, Harris now has six endorsements from the CBC.
Rush has been sharply critical of former Vice President Joe Biden in the wake of comments in which he recalled working alongside two segregationist Southern senators.
Rush told Politico that Biden, another Democratic presidential candidate, was "wholly out of touch and woefully ignorant of the nuances of the black American experience."
Rush will serve as Harris' Illinois campaign chair.
Rush said Harris was "the only candidate prepared to fight for all Americans against a Trump Administration that has left them behind" and that she is a "once-in-a-lifetime leader" who "exemplifies what global leadership is all about."
Harris and Biden clashed during the first Democratic primary debate after Harris, who is half black and half Indian American, directly challenged Biden over his history of opposing school integration through federally ordered busing.
Harris said Biden's recollections of working with the two senators were hurtful.
Harris's campaign announced June 29 that she had raised $2 million in the first 24 hours following the start of the June 27 debate. (She has raised close to $12 million in the past three months, according to her campaign.) Aides to her campaign said she received donations from 63,277 people, and that 58 percent of those donors had not contributed to her campaign before.
Salon.com reports that, in the wake of tweets by Donald Trump Jr. attacking Harris and her race following the Democratic debate, several candidates running for the party’s nomination against Harris came to her support.
"The same forces of hatred rooted in 'birtherism' that questioned @BarackObama's American citizenship, and even his racial identity, are now being used against Senator @KamalaHarris," Biden tweeted. "It's disgusting and we have to call it out when we see it. Racism has no place in America."
"Birtherism" is a racist conspiracy theory largely promoted by some Republicans, including President Donald Trump before he clinched the presidency, which absurdly claimed former President Barack Obama was born in Kenya and was thus ineligible to be president, the report said.
Trump Jr. deleted the tweet shortly after it was posted.
"Don's tweet was simply him asking if it was true that Kamala Harris was half-Indian because it’s not something he had ever heard before," spokesman Andy Surabian told the Times. "And once he saw that folks were misconstruing the intent of his tweet, he quickly deleted it."
Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Kirsten Gillibrand of New York, Cory Booker of New Jersey criticized the social media campaign, while Bernie Sanders of Vermont called Trump Jr. a racist for retweeting the claim.
South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee also chimed in to defend Harris against the online attacks.
