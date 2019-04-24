Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has managed to capture the largest share of Indian American donations, according to a new report released April 18 by AAPI Data.
AAPI Data analyzed more than 107,000 Federal Election Commission reports for the first quarter of 2019, which closed March 31. The research organization then used a name recognition software to find 4,057 Asian American donors. The total contributions from Asian American donors to Democratic candidates is $1,788,850.
A total of 760 Indian American donors gave the largest share of contributions amongst Asian Americans: almost $545,000. Chinese Americans, who are largely more established in national politics and are the largest Asian American minority, gave about $358,000; while Korean Americans contributed a little over $109,000. The data also included Japanese, Vietnamese, and Filipino Americans, who collectively gave about $110,000.
Gabbard, the first Hindu American in Congress, gobbled up 44 percent of Indian American donations in the first quarter: about $240,000. New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker received the next highest number of donations from Indian Americans: about $130,000.
Surprisingly, presidential candidate Kamala Harris, born of an Indian American mother and a Jamaican American, received just 14 percent of Indian American donations: $76,300.
Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont received 4.3 percent of Indian American contributions.
Overall, Booker and Gabbard ran neck-and-neck for amassing the largest amount of donations from Asian American contributors: Booker received $394,000 while Gabbard received $390,000. Harris received $322,000 from Asian American contributors while Sanders and entrepreneur Andrew Yang each received about $120,000.
Sono Shah, a Ph.D. candidate at UC Riverside, who compiled the data, told India-West he chose this methodology to survey Asian American candidate preferences rather than polling.
“Polling is incredibly difficult. There are so many different groups, all speaking different languages,” he said, adding: “We know very little about how minorities donate.”
“Contribution behavior — from federally mandated FEC reports — provides an interesting look at Asian American voting patterns,” said Shah, who only looked at Democrat donors for this round, but will next look at Republican donors. Shah will issue quarterly reports for all eight quarters of the 2020 presidential election cycle.
Any donation over $50 requires the donor to fill out an FEC report. The maximum an individual can donate to a presidential candidate is $2,700 during the primary and another $2,700 during the general election. Importantly, foreign nationals are not allowed to contribute to federal, state, or local elections; however, individuals with green cards are allowed to contribute.
Shah’s data indicates that most of Gabbard’s dollars from Indian Americans came from California, Harris’s home turf. Harris, however, bested Gabbard in her home state, raising over $192,000, while Gabbard raised over $145,000. Booker did best in New Jersey and New York, but still managed to get a sizeable chunk of dollars from Asian Americans in California.
Karthick Ramakrishnan, founder and director of AAPI Data, which is housed at UC Riverside, told India-West he was surprised by the results. “I thought Kamala Harris would do better,” he said, noting that the candidate has talked about her Indian American identity and made it part of her public persona.
Ramakrishnan said he was uncertain whether Gabbard could be a viable candidate. “It’s very unlikely that she will secure the Democratic nomination,” he said.
“If Harris shows she can win, there will be more Indian Americans coalescing around her. If Tulsi drops out of the race, there will be a pool of donors who will have to line up against another candidate.”
“We’re seeing an early donation pattern here. As we get to the primary and caucuses in earnest, we will see a lot of movement of Indian American donors,” said Ramakrishnan, adding that people are still waiting to see who else will run.
Many of a candidate’s strongest supporters will max out early on and then influence their friends and family to also financially support their candidate, said Ramakrishnan. Donors trying to get access to a particular candidate will also max out early on, whereas donors who have a certain set of ideological commitments will donate to multiple candidates in the primary, he said.
Indiaspora founder MR Rangaswami told India-West: “Tulsi as a Hindu American has been very close to the community. She’s really been a part of our activities even before getting elected.”
Gabbard was first elected to the House in 2012. She took her oath of office in January 2013 on the Bhagavad Gita and attended the Indiaspora ball that year. She also co-chaired the House Caucus on India and Indian Americans.
Rangaswami observed that Gabbard is a strong supporter of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which gains her traction with Hindu Indian Americans. “Kamala needs to reach out more to our community,” he told India-West, noting that the candidate has received an endorsement from the Indian American Impact Fund.
Indian American support for Booker is not surprising, said Rangaswami, noting that Indian Americans make up about four percent of New Jersey’s population; the senator has close ties to the community and its leadership, he said.
