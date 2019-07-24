As the 2020 presidential campaign begins to take full stride, a noticeable trend is burgeoning: the Indian American community is donating massive amounts of cash to candidates.
The Los Angeles Times reported that Indian Americans have donated in excess of $3 million to various campaigns.
That figure exceeds contributions from coveted donors of Hollywood, according to the report.
On the Democratic side, they are largely split among three candidates who have ties to their community: Sen. Kamala Harris of California, whose mother was born in India; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, a practicing Hindu; and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, who counts a large Indian American population among his constituents, according to the publications.
The trio has targeted these wealthy donors from coast to coast, it said.
At a recent fundraiser, Harris touted her ties to her mother’s homeland as she sought donations from its descendants.
“My grandfather, having been a freedom fighter in India and a very progressive person, put my mother on a plane, a transcontinental flight, which was unheard of in those days, 1959, to go and study at Berkeley,” Harris told about 100 people in the backyard of a Washington mansion.
Harris, who is the only major presidential candidate with Indian heritage, has raised more than $387,000 from the Indian American community for her 2020 bid, more than any other Democrat in the race, according to a Times analysis of disclosure forms filed by the campaigns.
Gabbard was a close second with more than $374,000, the Times said.
Indian Americans represent just over 1 percent of the U.S. population. In recent years, they have grown increasingly politically active, donating more to candidates and running for office, the report noted.
Reflecting the community’s leftward tilt, two-thirds of the more than $3 million donated throughout the 2020 election cycle has gone to Democrats, according to a Times analysis of fundraising reports released July 15.
Indian Americans have also donated more than $1 million to committees supporting President Trump, it noted.
Though Indian American voters strongly trend Democratic, a vocal minority has embraced the president, the report added. They cite his positions on the economy and fighting Islamist terrorism, an issue their motherland has struggled with for decades, it said.
The Times identified contributors of Indian descent using fundraising disclosures and a database of names compiled by Diane Lauderdale, a social scientist at the University of Chicago.
The list was derived from government surveys in which people provide their last name and a country of ancestry. The method is used by top universities to conduct elections research, the report said. However, it cannot identify all Indian Americans, so The Times’ analysis probably represents an undercount, according to the report.
Gabbard nearly tied Harris in donations from Indian Americans through June 30, raising almost 10% of her total haul from individual donors from the community — the highest share in the field, according to the report.
Gabbard has long been a favorite of Indian American donors because of her devout Hinduism and staunchly pro-India foreign policy, it said.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, who joined the 2020 field in May, has raised more than $173,000 from Indian Americans, a number expected to rise after fundraisers last week in California, home to the largest number of Indian Americans in the nation, the report said.
Booker has received more than $248,000 from Indian American donors, who comprise a large segment of the New Jersey population, and Booker has long maintained relationships with the community, showing up at festivals and backing Indian American candidates, it said.
