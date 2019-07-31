LOS ANGELES — Vermont senator and Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders July 26 met with the local ethnic and independent media here – including India-West – in an effort to reach out and engage with minority communities, to explain his campaign’s message of unity and to understand their unique concerns.
In the coming months, his campaign intends to reach out and engage with immigrants and communities of color across the country. The senator was accompanied by his wife Jane and campaign national co-chair Nina Turner. Members of the media representing the Indian American, African American, Filipino, Chinese, Armenian and Latino communities attended the event.
“Long before Donald Trump, we had tribalism, demagogues in this country who divided the country on the basis of race, color and immigration,” Sanders told the gathering. “Contrary to that ideology, we want to bring in all the communities not to look at what divides us but to look at the common issues which brings us together," Sanders told the reporters, who had been selectively invited to attend the roundtable event.
"It is a struggle to bring everybody together because each community has their individual concerns, however there are some major issues on which we can all come together, such as healthcare, income inequality, gentrification, student debt, climate change, infrastructure, education etc.," he continued. "My goal as president is to put an end to the climate of divisiveness and hatred that is so prevalent under Trump’s administration and to bring people together as Americans, create a world where we negotiate with international powers through dialogues and not wars, spending less money on weapons of mass destruction and more on alleviating human needs."
Each reporter was then given a chance to ask one question pertaining to their community.
When India-West asked him about the House passing the "Fairness for High-Skilled Immigrants Act of 2019" recently and its prospects in the Senate, Sanders apologized that he did not know much about the legislation at this time to give a definite answer, but said he would know more about it when it comes up for a vote in the Senate.
Asked about the children of H-1B visa holders who are aging out of dependent visa status while their parents are here working, the presidential candidate said he believes that families should be together and there should be a path for them to stay here.
To a question regarding extending medical care to undocumented immigrants, the senator, who is running on a platform of guaranteed healthcare for all the people of America by expanding Medicare for all, responded that as a nation we spend high amounts of money on healthcare but still get minimum returns on this investment compared to other industrialized nations. As president he said he is prepared to stand up to the powerful insurance and pharma industries.
The Chinese media asked about double standards in affirmative action among Asians, blacks and Latinos, to which Sanders replied by saying the protected minorities have been disproportionately disadvantaged for a very long time. However, his aim is to create a level playing field for all minorities by canceling crushing student debt, and lowering student fees at public universities.
To a question about the immigration crisis, Sanders gave a three-pronged answer that the 11 million undocumented people in this country who are hardworking should be able to have a path to citizenship, DACA protection to their children should not only be restored but expanded, and a humane and sensible asylum program should be enacted so that the families are not separated at the border.
Asked about how he would get the Latino vote, he answered that criminal justice, minimum wage increase, immigration and healthcare reform are the issues that he is addressing to appeal to the Latino community. Four years ago, he said, when he addressed the issue of minimum wage being increased to $15 and to legalize marijuana, they were radical ideas but have both become a reality.
As to how his campaign is different from his last one, Sanders said he was virtually unknown the first time around, however, he had a steady record of fighting for the same issues for a very long time and standing up to the political and corporate establishment. All of his ideas, some of which were considered radical in 2016, have become the main issues of today’s Democratic Party, he noted.
Furthermore, this time around, his campaign is bringing about an unprecedented grassroots movement all around the country because real change never happens from the top down and, as president, he intends to expand that movement to make working class families participate fully in the political process.
Answering a question about the massive income and racial inequality between blacks and whites, he answered that federal resources have to be focused on the distressed communities of America, regardless of color, to alleviate inequalities to make a difference.
Asked about the Flint, Michigan, water crisis, Sanders said that there is a major infrastructure and environmental crisis in the country and special attention should be paid to these urgent issues.
The Armenian media asked a question whether he will stand up to the Turkish government on the issue of acknowledgement of Armenian genocide, to which he replied an immediate "Yes.”
When asked about who would pay for the student debt relief program and its effect on the economy, he said that it would be paid by taxing the rich Wall Street speculators who destroyed the economy in 2008.
Sanders ended the press conference by saying that he has been consistent all along on the issues of healthcare for all, raising the minimum wage to a living wage, slashing student debt, comprehensive immigration and criminal justice overhaul, and improving the national infrastructure, and all he wants is for Congress and the presidency to stand up once and for all for the common people instead of the wealthy.
