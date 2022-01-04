With 11th hour bombshells being lobbed from both camps, Indian American supporters on each side of the presidential election divide contended Nov. 1 that the race was still a toss-up.
“This is as undecided a race as I’ve ever seen in my entire adult voting life,” Harmeet Dhillon, the RNC’s National Committee Woman from California, told India-West. She predicted more bombshells from both parties as the race enters its final week before voters go to the polls Nov. 8.
Last week, FBI director James Comey revealed that some of the 650,000 e-mails on disgraced former New York congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop and tablet may contain classified correspondence between Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and her top aide Huma Abedin, Weiner’s estranged wife. The investigation into Clinton’s use of a private e-mail server for State Department correspondence was closed last summer, but Comey’s revelation has brought the issue back to the forefront.
“This has seriously impacted the enthusiasm for Clinton,” said Dhillon. “It is a very shocking example of her carelessness, with classified information getting into the wrong hands.”
The San Francisco, Calif.-based attorney noted that gaps in polls are narrowing and predicted that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump “is going to outperform in the last few days.”
“It is a strange election. Many people may not vote for the top of the ticket,” said Dhillon, adding: “I’m not putting a dollar down on this election.” She noted that early voting in this race was much more prevalent than in past election cycles.
More than 21 million people have already cast their ballots.
Saif Khan, a member of the National Veterans’ Steering Committee for the Clinton campaign, believes the FBI’s revelations will have little effect on the outcome of the race. “We’ve heard about these e-mails for such a long time,” Khan told India-West. “The director has left it so vague: we may have found something, we may not have,” he said, adding that most Clinton supporters have already decided the merits of the e-mail investigation.
“The gap is closing, but I think people understand how important this election is. Minorities are going to come out to vote, along with women, and everyone that Trump has insulted with his campaign,” stated Khan, adding that Democrats have a solid Get Out the Vote effort for election day, which draws upon President Barack Obama’s strategy.
“Hillary will prevail,” said Khan, who will be in New York Nov. 8 to watch Clinton “giving her victory speech.”
Amit Jani, a key volunteer with South Asians for Hillary – SAFHILL – told India-West that the Indian American community is still solidly backing Clinton. He pointed to two recent polls that revealed 70 percent of Indian Americans back Clinton. “Folks in the South Asian American community feel it is unfair that the FBI brought this up two weeks before the election.”
SAFHILL has organized a massive phone-banking effort, getting South Asian American volunteers to call South Asian American voters to get out the vote. SAFHILL is also canvassing door-to-door in battle-ground states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Nevada.
“I definitely believe that Hillary is going to win by a wide margin and that Democrats will take back the Senate,” said Jani.
Shekar Narasimhan, co-founder of the AAPI Victory Fund, which has endorsed Clinton, told India-West that his organization was also focusing its efforts on key battle-ground states, including Nevada, North Carolina, Virginia, Colorado, Ohio, and Florida. “We started out by saying we want to move 50,000 voters in states we’ve targeted, but we’ve managed to move 70,000,” he said.
The AAPI Victory Fund has been holding voter engagement rallies aimed at Asian American millennials. Last month, the organization held a rally at North Carolina State University, featuring popular musical artists Liane V and Apl.de.Ap from The Black Eyed Peas.
Separately, the AAPI Victory Fund is targeting elderly voters with a television ad noting, “Donald Trump is not Ronald Reagan.” Reagan was idolized by a generation of older Asian American voters, explained Narasimhan.
“AAPIs will vote in higher percentages than ever before. I am cautiously optimistic that we will win both the popular and electoral college vote,” said Narasimhan, predicting that the outcome of the race will be decided before midnight Nov. 8.
Amar D. Amar, founder of Indian Americans For Trump, told India-West that Trump currently has the best chances of winning than at any previous point during the race.
“Indians are going to turn out in large numbers for Trump,” said Amar, citing the efforts of his own organization and the Republican Hindu Coalition in garnering support for the candidate. “By the time we wake up on Wednesday morning, Trump will have been declared our next president,” he predicted.
Two stalwart Indian American Republicans – Zachariah P. Zachariah and Sudhir Parikh – who earlier said they would not vote for Trump, have now decided to vote for the candidate as “the lesser of two evils.”
“One is crazy, the other is corrupt,” Parikh told India-West. “There is no good choice this time,” he said, adding that a third-party vote was “a wasted vote.”
“Trump is not my choice card by any means, but he is definitely the lesser of two evils,” Zachariah told India-West. “I have no idea what’s going to happen on Tuesday. It is still very much a toss-up,” he said.
