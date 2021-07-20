ONTARIO, Calif. — Southern California-based Prime Healthcare Services and two of its doctors will pay $37.5 million to settle whistleblower lawsuits that claimed the hospital system paid kickbacks to one of the physicians and bought his practice for more than it was worth, prosecutors said July 19.
Prime Healthcare entered into the settlement with federal and state prosecutors to resolve alleged violations of the False Claims Act, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
The agreement resolves allegations that Prime and its founder, Dr. Prem Reddy, overpaid to purchase Dr. Siva Arunasalam’s physician practice and surgery center because the company wanted the cardiologist to refer patients to its Desert Valley Hospital in Victorville, prosecutors said.
“The purchase price, which was substantially negotiated by Reddy, exceeded fair market value and was not commercially reasonable,” the statement said.
“Doctors have a sworn duty to do no harm and to put their patients’ interests first,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison said in a statement. “Kickbacks designed to increase the number of patient referrals corrupt the doctor-patient relationship and needlessly waste this nation’s health care resources.”
Under the settlement agreement, Arunasalam will pay $2 million. Reddy has already paid $1,775,000, and Ontario-based Prime has paid $33,725,000, prosecutors said.
India-West Staff Reporter adds:
According to a Department of Justice press release, Prime and Reddy paid $65 million to settle previous unrelated allegations of false claims and overbilling in 2018.
The civil settlement includes the resolution of claims brought under the whistleblower provisions of the False Claims Act in two lawsuits filed in federal court in Los Angeles. One suit was filed by Martin Mansukhani, a former Prime executive. The second suit was filed by Marsha Arnold and Joseph Hill, who were formerly employed in the billing office at Shasta Regional Medical Center, a Prime hospital in Redding, California, said the release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.