Although U.S. President Donald Trump wasn’t conceding defeat, world leaders swiftly congratulated Joe Biden for his election victory Nov. 7 and expressed hope that the new White House will prioritize the fight against climate change, the AP reported.
Relief was a common theme expressed in many parts of the world to the news that Trump’s reelection bid failed.
“Welcome back America!” tweeted the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo.
Congratulations poured in for Biden from world capitals, included in nations governed by leaders who got along with Trump, essentially ignoring his claims that the divisive election race wasn’t over.
“Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical & invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, IANS reported.
“Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans. I am confident that the vibrant India-US ties will get even stronger with your support & leadership,” added Modi, who’d been known for public displays of bonhomie with Trump.
India’s prime minister also posted a photo of himself with Biden.
“My sincere felicitations to Joseph R. Biden on his election as President of the United States of America & @KamalaHarris, as Vice President. I wish @JoeBiden a successful tenure & look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-US relations,” tweeted Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor applauded Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for the win and said that he was delighted to have a US vice-president who enjoys ‘idlis’ and makes ‘dosas’,” reported the Hindustan Times.
“All Indian democrats will echo this sentiment as we join @RahulGandhi in applauding @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. On a personal note, delighted to have a US V-P who enjoys idlis and makes dosas!” he tweeted.
“The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today’s challenges. Let’s work together!” tweeted French President Emmanuel Macron.
Other leaders who sent congratulations included Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Trump ally, among scores of others throughout the world.
Hailing Biden’s victory and the “historic achievement” of Kamala Harris’ election as the first Black woman vice president, Johnson said he looked forward to “working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security.”
Her election struck an immediate chord internationally.
“It makes us proud that the first woman to serve as vice president of the USA traces her roots to India,” said the leader of India’s opposition Congress party, Rahul Gandhi.
Harris’ late mother was from India. Kamala is Sanskrit for “lotus flower,” and Harris gave nods to her Indian heritage throughout the campaign.
“Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden,” tweeted Gandhi, according to cnn.com. “I’m confident that he will unite America and provide it with a strong sense of direction.”
“She will be an incredible example and important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights and opportunities,” Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said.
Western allies quickly looked forward to a fresh start with a new administration in Washington.
“We’re looking forward to working with the next U.S. government,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted. “We want to work in our cooperation for a new trans-Atlantic beginning, a New Deal.”
Italy’s foreign minister, Luigi Di Maio, closed out his tweeted message of congratulations with Italian and U.S. flags.
“Ready to keep on working to make our relations ever stronger in defense of peace and freedom,” he said.
(With AP and IANS reports)
