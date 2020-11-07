Supporters hold flags as they celebrate the victory of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris from their vehicle as they pass by near the White House Nov. 7, 2020 in Washington, DC. “Heartiest congratulations @KamalaHarris! Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans,” tweeted Indian Prime Minister Modi. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)