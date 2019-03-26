Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi (center) waves as he attends a stone laying ceremony at Vishva Umiya Foundation in Gyaspur village, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, on March 4, 2019. Joyojeet Pal, an Indian American associate professor at the University of Michigan, says Modi engaged celebrities effectively on social media in the run-up to the 2014 general elections in India to raise his visibility and help his electoral ambitions. (Sam Panthaky/AFP/Getty Images)