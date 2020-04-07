In response to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ''9pm9minute'' campaign, calling on people to switch off lights in their homes and light lamps, candles or mobile phone for nine minutes at 9 p.m. on April 5 to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, some members of the Indian American community lit lamps and diyas to show their support.
The campaign received modest response from people in India as well as the Indian diaspora, an ANI report said.
At 9 p.m. on April 5, several Indian American homes in New Jersey, San Francisco, Washington, Houston and Chicago turned off lights at their homes and stepped out of their residences, the ANI report said. A few homes even placed the flags of both India and the U.S. together and lit lamps around them added the report.
"The heart of the U.S. is New York City and the worst of the pandemic is there. Now, India and the U.S. stand together and the two countries will win for their people and the world. They will overcome the pandemic and find a solution for humanity," Rajyalaxmi Saha, a resident of New York, told ANI.
"My family and I are lighting a lamp for all those heroes out there who are risking their health to get us through this crisis,” Vivek Sharma, a software professional in the San Francisco Bay Area told ANI.
On April 4, Prime Minister Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump had agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-U.S. partnership to resolutely and effectively combat the COVID-19 pandemic, reported IANS.
Modi spoke to Trump over the phone about mounting a joint effort in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.
The two leaders exchanged views on the ongoing pandemic and its impact on global wellbeing and economy.
An IANS report from New Delhi, meanwhile, said that air pollution in the national capital and its surrounding regions spiked drastically on April 6, a day after people burst firecrackers to "challenge the darkness" as a sign of participation in Modi's call for switching off lights and lighting diyas and lamps to fight against coronavirus crisis. Instead of lighting candles, people resorted to bursting firecrackers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.