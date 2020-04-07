People light 'diyas' and candles in their balconies after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people in a video message to the nation to turn off their lights for nine minutes at 9:00 p.m. on April 5 and light a candle or a 'diya' or even use the flashlight to mark the country' fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in New Delhi on April 5, 2020. (IANS photo)