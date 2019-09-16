NEW DELHI – Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to receive an international award but a RSS affiliate has raised an objection to it.
Modi has been chosen for the prestigious 'Global Goalkeeper Award' by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for his contribution to cleanliness through the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan program. But the Swadeshi Jagran Manch has urged the prime minister against either attending the event or accepting the award.
According to Ashwani Mahajan, the co-convener of the organization, Modi's acceptance of the award from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation will not only dilute SJM's fight against the U.S. NGO and its policies but it will also be seen as an endorsement of its activities.
"Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is notorious for illegal field trials. Few people lost their lives due to that. We have been fighting their policies as they are a business that they whitewash as philanthropy," Mahajan said in an interview to IANS.
Mahajan has also been vocal in the past to remove the foundation's India chief from the Reserve Bank of India board, citing conflict of interest.
While it is unclear whether Modi will pay heed to the SJM's concern, but chances are unlikely since the award is a recognition that celebrates any political leader who has "demonstrated their commitment to the Global Goals through impactful work in their country and/or globally.”
The Swachh Bharat mission aims towards universal sanitation coverage in the country by this year, the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
According to an article in India Today, Jitendra Singh from the Prime Minister’s Office said Sept. 9 about the award: "Another award, another moment of pride for every Indian as PM Modi's diligent and innovative initiatives bring laurels from across the world. PM Modi to receive award from Bill Melinda Gates Foundation for Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan during his visit to US (sic)".
According to Geotv, two prominent Indian American lawyers and activists have strongly urged the Gates Foundation not to honor Prime Minister Modi with the award, citing his “repressive actions in occupied Kashmir.”
“While public health is undoubtedly a priority in India and around the world, such an honor would come as his Hindu nationalist party has incited violence against minorities," the two lawyers said in an article published in The Washington Post Sept. 14.
Suchitra Vijayan is a lawyer and executive director of the Polis Project, and Arjun Singh Sethi is a human rights lawyer and adjunct professor of law at Georgetown University Law Center.
Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, or the Clean India Mission, was one of the first few ambitious projects that Modi launched in his first term at the Center in 2014.
The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is a private foundation owned by billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates.
Earlier this year, Bill Gates lauded Modi for the mega health scheme that the Modi government had launched, the Ayushman Bharat scheme, which aims to provide free healthcare to over 10 crore people.
Launched five years ago, the Swachh Bharat Mission is on the verge of making India completely open defecation free.
Over 10 crore toilets have been built in the country since the launch of the program on Oct. 2, 2014.
Modi was being recognized for "the progress India is making in improving sanitation, as part of its drive toward achievement of the UN sustainable development goals,” according to the Gates Foundation, which pointed out that globally, sanitation-related diseases kill nearly 500,000 children under the age of five every year.
"Before the Swachh Bharat Mission, over 500 million people in India did not have access to safe sanitation, and now, the majority do. There is still a long way to go, but the impacts of access to sanitation in India are already being realized," The Guardian quoted the Foundation as saying in a statement.
"The Swachh Bharat Mission can serve as a model for other countries around the world that urgently need to improve access to sanitation for the world's poorest," the statement added.
