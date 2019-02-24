Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Feb. 11 served the three billionth meal of the Akshay Patra Foundation in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh.
“These efforts best illustrate the journey from ‘I’ to ‘We,’” a press release quoted Modi as saying at the event. “When ‘I’ becomes ‘We,’ then we go beyond ourselves and think about the society. When ‘I’ becomes ‘We,’ then we expand the horizons of our thinking. ‘We’ gives more importance to our country, our culture than our individual self.”
Praising the non-profit organization’s efforts, Modi added: “I congratulate you for your remarkable achievements, and wish that you will continue with the same attitude of service and dedication.”
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated at the event that the Akshay Patra Foundation will be given the responsibility to serve mid-day meals in “10 new districts” and to open its kitchens in “six new areas.” He also expressed his appreciation for the organization for “serving safe, hygienic and tasty meals” to pilgrims at the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.
Madhu Pandit Dasa, chairman of the Akshaya Patra Foundation, said: “The Mid-Day Meal Program is one of the best things that happened to this nation post-independence. Today, after 18 years, the program has started bearing fruits in the form a generation of healthy young citizens.”
He further pointed out that this initiative by the organization was a testimony to the success of a public-private partnership in the social sector.
Dasa went on to add that in order to build a ‘Poshit Bharat Shikshit Bharat’ or a ‘Nourished India, Educated India,’ it is essential that every child is provided with a nutritious diet, a fulfilling education, and a bright future.
“Civil society joining hands with the government to solve the social problems of this country is very essential for (the success of) any government scheme in line with the vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, the vision of our prime minister,” he said.
Mohandas Pai, an independent trustee at Akshay Patra, noted that the Akshay Patra Foundation, which started the school lunch program by feeding 1,500 children in Bengaluru, today, feeds 1.7 million children.
“This has been possible because of the collective efforts of all the people involved. In the coming years, we aspire to continue serving hygienic and nutritious meals, and increase our reach to five million children every school day,” said Pai.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.