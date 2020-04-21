Dearest PRINCE Organization Team:
Tough times never last but tough people do—Rev. Robert H. Schuller
Trust this message finds you healthy and safe during these trying times of dealing with fundamental uncertainty. For the first time in modern history, the world is at the mercy of a virus that knows no rank and no title. The world is united in our shared experience of pain. But during all this sorrow, I really believe the entire world is also united in a shared prayer praying for relief and going through something that is globally profound. We live in unprecedented times when, for the first time in over 100 years, the country is almost shutdown. Over 275 million Americans are stay-at-home. Times like these tests one’s spirit and fortitude as those of us that are in the hospitality industry face challenges we have never seen before. We have managed through recession of 2008-2010 but this is unlike any economic enemy we have dealt with in the past, but then people were not dying globally. This health crisis has created an economic catastrophe of historic magnitude. We are in a deep freeze and the chill is bone-chilling. The U.S. was on a good roll and then came March.
At LAX airport on Jan. 21 heard the morning news of the first coronavirus case in the U.S. and the first words were “Oh, No—Holy Cow.” March began with a booming economy riding an 11-year economic expansion with unemployment at 50 years low and the #1 worry for employers was finding employees to fill positions. The Dow Jones was flirting with 30000. March 3rd, the feds announced an emergency rate cut. March ended ravaging personal and professional lives bringing the economy to a standstill. A new reality was gripping the nation as over 10 million jobs were lost, the Dow at 21917, airlines on the verge of bankruptcy and American icons of commerce shutting down and countless small enterprises failing. As of this weekend over 20,000 Americans were dead with the toll expected to increase exponentially in the coming weeks. Retail centers and malls, restaurants, gyms, parks, schools and universities, places of vice and worship and millions of other "nonessential” businesses shut down, movie theaters dark, professional sports suspended, and the Olympics postponed.
The nation has made a call to us hoteliers, an essential business open. On the front lines you are doing a fantastic service to the country. You agreed on “What can we do to help here” driven by your faith and sense of duty preparing for the worst-case scenario but hoping for the best-case scenario dodging the coronavirus bullet. THANK YOU for doing your part in supporting our community. Providing medical and emergency personnel with FREE rooms and at deeply discounted rates to keep our hotels humming along with positivity. Unlike others we did not shut down or walk away nor cut fast and cut deep.
We are grateful for the bravery and sacrifices our hotel staffs, women are over a70% majority. We are also in gratitude to medical personnel, social workers are making to save lives and stop the spread of the Coronavirus, our hearts go out to all those impacted by this terrible disease. We are not doctors, nurses, firefighters, or policemen but like them, we too are on the front lines to help and offer comfort and solace, shelter at the hotels. It is way economical and makes total financial sense to shut down our hotels, but we are open for our communities, keeping our neighborhoods running and make our guests feel like home. The pandemic has dramatically enlivened our company’s work force. The word is proud. We feel very proud of what we are doing.
Hotels are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. We are a symbol of our people’s resilience as we never close. This is a very unsettling time – both physically and emotionally. We are concerned about our health and that of our family, friends, and co-workers. We are uncertain of when this will end and what the future will look like. We are also uneasy because in hospitality what we do is take care of guests and we are virtually unable to do that now with limited services. We do our best as we dig deep within ourselves and muster all the perseverance and grit we can. We must continue to live our values of being humble, caring and kind, and apply them to our new circumstances and to the team members. Every day you are at your hotels, you contribute with pride and purpose.
The devastation that coronavirus has rained on the world, from a business perspective, this carnage is something we have never experienced. I vividly remember after the tragedy of September 11. The scale and impact of this on our team members and on our business is much vaster than either of those. Local restrictions combined with the nearly complete drop in business levels requires the temporary suspension of brand standards at many of our hotels franchised hotels. The financial loss to continue to operate these hotels will be anyone’s guess and extremely severe to cause even more damage to the company long-term. While there is much uncertainty remaining on how long our lives and business will be disrupted and what the recovery will look like, we do know the economic hit to the company will be significant. That is why we are taking aggressive steps to manage controllable expenses limiting operations and managing expenses as well.
We are making the tough decisions needed to whether the storm that is wreaking havoc on our country by waiting longer to pay suppliers, shutting down floors, saving electricity and utilities, ordering in limited supplies and re-evaluating capital investments. These decisions do not come easily, but it is our belief that by making these decisions now it will allow us to be properly positioned for a recovery after the war on this enemy is won. Almost every variable is changing and the disastrous negative impact on our business in so many ways cannot yet be full quantified. Simply put, we need to watch our cash management as we did not budget for a close to zero-revenue scenario.
We are together who find resilience and levelheadedness and kindness and cooperation precisely in the moments of greatest vulnerability. True character is revealed in the choices a human being makes under pressure — the greater the pressure, the deeper the revelation. Over the last four weeks, as the pressure on all of us and everyone around the world increased with exponential force, it occurred to me that there is another context in which that mantra can be applied: to real people under real pressure. And if you believe, as I do, that our team members’ true character — as humans and, potentially, real-life heroes — is unveiled in direct proportion to the amount of stress we are under, then perhaps there has never been a more character-revealing moment for the American and global pandemic.
Of course, none of the excellence, passion, and grit in the face of the adversity brought on by the virus surprised me. That is simply our character, and the pressure we already deal with on a day-to-day basis not only reveals it; it forged it. Through the sheer power of our perseverance and with our collective character as a guiding light, that is exactly what we will continue to do as long as it aligns with our three North Stars — the health and safety of all team members and our valued guests.
Thankfully, we are not aware of any of our team members who have contracted the virus. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are experiencing the virus themselves or who have family or friends with it. I am grateful we have no cases of this insidious disease. We will see this through. One lesson from the virus is the realization of how connected we all are. While we find ourselves physically separated from each other, it is with a sense of community that we will meet these challenges and overcome them together. We will continue to care for each other, and when people start to travel again — and they will — we will do what we do best — welcome them like family. Treat them like family, once again.
This coronavirus pandemic will pass, and in your hotels, people will be stronger than ever. We could not be any prouder of the character, generosity, and resilience exhibited by our team members over the last four weeks. Let us pray and look forward with positivity to a day where Coronavirus is a distant memory, a day when our hotels are filled with traveling guests and your break rooms are filled with laughter.
Dear heroes on the frontlines, continue to be strong, positive, and kind. Our spirit will prevail. We all at your hotels will be there with you to create our future together. History tells us that we will survive. Let us pray, stay calm and stay true to our true values to weather the storm. I can feel the purpose-driven nature, the camaraderie and coming together of our company. It is really something like we have never seen before. You are playing a vital role to be open for people, a lot of traveling people, government employees, social workers, medical workers coming into your towns stay with you and depend on your hotels. We know we still have not seen the bottom as this is not business as usual, and it is time of great stress, it is also a moment in time the work we are doing is its most critical. I have come across many noble acts of public service and what you are performing at your hotels are second to none. Your true character reveals for what you are and have always been: HEROES.
Looking forward, there are many unknowns to add up or estimate the full extent of the losses suffered in the coming months, but I feel confident in our ability to manage through whatever scenario comes to pass. I am forgoing my entire salary for the rest of 2020 and even 2021. It has been a very, very torturous time, but our purpose of our company, which is to care for people, and the things we must do, doing our best is intact. In a time of crisis, we must transcend and come together for the greater good. Please continue to take care of yourselves and your loved ones. The journey is painful and we hope in the years to come you will be testing the limits of a new world as each and every one of you will be able to take pride in how you responded to this crisis. The way our hotel teams continue to respond to this pandemic is truly an inspiration to us all.
It is time to think the unthinkable, I never imagined anything because I have always put myself in the hands of fate and destiny. I find myself ready to fight and promote what I believe in while remaining available to try and comprehend what seemed unthinkable. I am an ordinary person, like you, but we are doing something extraordinary as doing good has never felt so good.
I am in communication with the Trump Administration, governors’ offices in various states, SBA, CEOs of the world’s largest hotel chains and Fortune 500 CEOs, bankers, Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) and American Hotel Lodging Associations and HOTEL Business publication.
Will keep you posted. I am hanging in there with you all, praying. Our country is blessed. God Bless America.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.