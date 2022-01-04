MUMBAI — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will participate in a cricket match between beneficiaries and representatives of three charity organizations at Oval Maidan here on the first day of their tour.
Prince William and Kate Middleton, who will commence on their seven-day tour of India and Bhutan April 10 in Mumbai, will head to Oval Maidan to watch and take part in a cricket match between beneficiaries and representatives of three charities based in Mumbai, namely Magic Bus, Doorstep, and Indias Childline.
The tour, announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.K. late last year, is aimed at building on the strong bonds between the two countries.
While in India, they will experience the four passions that unite the country: cricket, Bollywood, politics and family, an official release stated here April 8.
On the evening of April 10, they will attend a glittering reception and dinner alongside some of the biggest names in business and Bollywood to celebrate Mumbai’s film and creative industries.
The reception is being hosted by the British High Commission in partnership with the British Asian Trust, of which the Prince of Wales is the founder and president.
On April 11, the royal couple will make their way to Delhi, where they will pay their respects to India’s military contributions, honor the memory of Mahatma Gandhi, and also get to know the men and women who lead the country in government and politics.
“The Duke and Duchess are most excited about their first visit to India, and we hope this visit will mark the start of a long friendship between them and this magnificent and diverse country,” the release quoted the British High Commissioner to India, Sir Dominic Asquith KCMG, as saying.
They are embarking on a packed, varied and exciting program, in which they will gain an understanding of modern India, a vibrant, entrepreneurial, aspirational nation that faces both its challenges and huge opportunities with confidence.
This will be the one of the most ambitious tours the Royal Highnesses have ever undertaken and promises to be the most colorful tour to date. It will cover five distinct locations over six days across four regions of India and a visit to the remote and beautiful Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, it said.
