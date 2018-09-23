PRINCETON, N.J. — Abhi Raj, a Ph.D. candidate in electrical engineering at Princeton University, has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy as one of 47 recipients of a fellowship from the Office of Science Graduate Student Research Program.
The awards support doctoral-thesis research and allow students to work for up to 12 months in one of 17 DOE laboratories.
According to a Princeton University press release, Raj will collaborate with Daniel Abraham, a senior materials scientist, at the Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Ill.
The Indian American will work to make lithium ion batteries safer and longer lasting by developing techniques to monitor internal changes over charge cycles. Energy storage is critical for the future of transportation as well as the efficiency and sustainability of power grids.
The Princeton news release noted that Raj, in his fourth year at Princeton, is advised by Daniel Steingart, associate professor of mechanical and aerospace engineering and the Andlinger Center for Energy and Environment.
