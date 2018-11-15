Five Indian-origin scholars from across the globe were recently named as the 2019 Rhodes Scholars for India, the Rhodes Trust said in an Oct. 23 news release.
Coming away with the honors were Princeton University's Samvida S. Venkatesh, the lone Indian American of the five; Mihika Poddar of West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences; Shrinidhi Narasimhan of the University of Delhi's St. Stephen's College; Indian Institute of Science's Saraswat Bhattacharyya; and Shruti Iyer of London-based King's College.
The selection of the five scholars comes after a rigorous national selection process, the release said.
The selection committee was chaired by Gopalkrishna Gandhi and included noted academics and leading figures from a broad range of sectors.
After a highly-competitive application and preliminary selection process, the shortlisted finalists were interviewed by the selection panel culminating in the selection of five winners who would be given the opportunity to pursue their academic interests at the University of Oxford.
Venkatesh has an interest in molecular biology. She plans to work in the laboratory of Ahmed Ahmed, professor of gynecological oncology at the Nuffield Department of Women’s and Reproductive Health.
Venkatesh will continue the cancer genomics research she began in Ahmed’s lab during a summer 2017 internship. There, she used computational sequencing techniques to analyze ovarian cancer samples, according to a Princeton news release.
“Biology is the lens through which I interpret the world,” Venkatesh said in her essay to the Rhodes Scholarship selection committee for India, Princeton said. “So much of the human experience, from birth to death, is driven by biology. I believe that to understand this is to understand and serve humanity itself.”
Venkatesh previously was an intern in the lab of Thomas Gregor, associate professor of physics at the Lewis-Sigler Institute for Integrative Genomics. Her research experience also includes leading a Princeton student team for International Genetically Engineered Machine, a worldwide synthetic biology competition. She has presented at the Mount Sinai Undergraduate Research Symposium and Ivy League Undergraduate Research Symposium.
“I have worked on projects such as tracking the growth of fly embryos, enumerating the differences between cancerous and non-cancerous cells and creating visualizations of viral infection,” Venkatesh said in the university report.
“In all of these, my versatility in adapting computational tools to biological problems led me to intriguing insights. The Rhodes Scholarship will allow me to explore genomics in depth in Professor Ahmed’s lab, while simultaneously reinforcing my broader scientific presentation and general reasoning skills through a master’s degree.”
Poddar's interest lies in law; Narasimhan wants to further pursue history; Bhattacharyya would like to delve more into physics; and Iyer intends to pursue further knowledge of politics.
"Our Rhodes Scholars-elect are selected after a rigorous process from an outstanding pool of applicants. We are delighted to be able to provide our five chosen scholars unique academic and personal growth opportunities at the University of Oxford and through our scholarship program," Nandan Kamath, the national secretary of the Rhodes Scholarships for India, said in a statement. "We look forward to participating in their journeys as they interact with and seek to influence the worlds around them."
Each year, five Indian Scholars are selected on the basis of their intellect, character, leadership and commitment to service, to join Rhodes Scholars from around the world at the University of Oxford.
The Rhodes Scholarships include all university and college fees for two to three years (depending on the academic route taken), an annual stipend, health insurance and travel expenses to the University of Oxford before the start of the program, and a return ticket following the course of study.
Studying at the University of Oxford will give the chosen Scholars access to world class academics in their field as well as an international alumni network that includes heads of state, Pulitzer Prize winning authors, Nobel Prize winners and Olympians.
The Rhodes Trust, based at the University of Oxford, brings together and develops exceptional people from all over the world, and in all fields of study, who are impatient with the way things are and have the courage to act, it said.
The Rhodes Scholarships are postgraduate awards providing transformative educational opportunities.
Established in 1903, they are the oldest and perhaps the most prestigious international graduate scholarship program in the world.
Nearly 8,000 Rhodes Scholars have gone on to serve at the forefront of government, education, the arts, NGOs, commerce, research and other sectors. The Rhodes Trust provides the Rhodes Scholarships in partnership with its Second Century Founders, John McCall MacBain O.C., The Atlantic Philanthropies, and many other generous benefactors, it said.
