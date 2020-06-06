Preeti Iyer, an Indian American senior at Princeton University, was honored recently for her service to the university, receiving the Walter E. Hope Class of 1901 Medal, which recognizes the senior who, judged by their classmates, has done the most for Princeton, according to a press release.
Iyer, a computer science major from Alpharetta, Georgia, is a member of Forbes College. Apart from exceling in academics, she has been involved in athletics as part of the Princeton women’s rugby team and the arts, performing with the DiSiac Dance Company and Princeton Bhangra.
An activist, Iyer led the Princeton Menstrual Products Task Force for three years, the release stated, adding she was successful in spearheading the program to provide free menstrual products in Princeton restrooms. The founder and director of “Period Palooza: A Menstrual Equity and Innovation Conference,” she was also instrumental in helping over a dozen other universities set up similar initiatives.
Among her other achievements is Representable.org which she co-founded along with four other Princeton students. The redistricting tool helps improve redistricting efforts across the U.S. It is crowdsourced and helps combat gerrymandering.
