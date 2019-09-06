The Slavin Family Foundation awarded Princeton University undergraduates Rohan Shah, a molecular biology major in the class of 2020, and Matthew Marquardt, of the class of 2021, with Slavin Fellowships for their work in entrepreneurship on campus and beyond, the university said in an Aug. 9 news release.
Shah, an Indian American student, and Marquardt are among 26 global recipients of the Slavin Fellowships.
“We are so pleased and honored to have two of our amazing undergraduate students accepted into the prestigious Slavin Fellowship program,” said Anne-Marie Maman, executive director of the Princeton Entrepreneurship Council. “Princeton already provides students and alumni with mentors, connections and resources. The Slavin Fellowship program will be a great complement and another exceptional source of support.”
The Slavin Fellowship offers mentorship, support and a grant to a limited number of undergraduate and graduate students pursuing entrepreneurial projects.
“Fellows span fields from tech to life science and materials science to fashion and the arts, and now include Thiel Fellows, Schwarzman Scholars, and winners of other international awards and competitions,” said Nick Slavin, chairman of the Slavin Family Foundation, in a statement.
Shah is a co-founder of Alimtas BioVentures, a student organization working with the university’s Office of Technology Licensing to spin out new life science ventures. A Novartis Science Scholar at Princeton, he is currently conducting his thesis research in the laboratory of Ralph Kleiner, assistant professor of chemistry, his bio notes.
He previously interned at Alector, an immuno-neurology biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease.
“I sincerely thank the Slavin Foundation for this prestigious award,” Shah said in a statement. “I am truly humbled by the opportunity to be part of this amazing organization and exceptional cohort of students. Significantly, I am very thankful to Anne-Marie for believing in me, the idea for Alimtas and nominating me for this fellowship.”
Keller Center executive director Cornelia Huellstrunk added: “We are delighted to see that two Princeton undergraduates were recognized with this prestigious award. Both Matt and Rohan immersed themselves deeply in their respective fields of study but also made time to pursue their entrepreneurial passions.
“The Keller Center is thrilled to see that these students who leveraged many of the center’s curricular and co-curricular programs are this year’s recipients of the Slavin Fellowship,” Huellstrunk continued.
Shah added that he and Marquardt are both earning the entrepreneurship certificate through the Keller Center at Princeton and have had many classes together throughout the years. The students said they are eager to learn from their experiences as Slavin fellows, according to the Princeton release.
“I am ecstatic to grow and develop both Alimtas and my personal career under the guidance of the Slavin Family Foundation. By learning from the entire Slavin Fellowship network, I imagine Alimtas and actually, myself over a career, can deliver orders of magnitude more value to this field I so care about,” Shah said.
Shah will conclude his summer internship with venture capital firm Polaris Partners and then return to campus for his senior year and to continue his work with Alimtas BioVentures, the release said.
