Despite a court ruling not yet announced in the trial between Harvard University and Students for Fair Admissions Inc., the Ivy League university has reformed its admissions policy, according to reports.
Changes in the policy were made in the lead-up to the trial.
First, about a month before the trial, Harvard issued a written statement to its admissions officers stating that "an applicant's race or ethnicity should not be considered in assigning the personal rating."
Second, a new guideline was applied to next year's applicants, stating, "It is important to keep in mind that characteristics not always synonymous to extroversion are similarly valued. Applicants who seem to be particularly reflective, insightful, and/or dedicated should receive higher personal ratings as well."
The alterations are expected to benefit the Asian American community and its applicants. The community had previously rated the lowest of all races in the "personality rating" and many members of the community are perceived to be more introverted, according to a media release.
Changes aside, a court decision will be needed in favor of the SFFA in order to undoubtedly alter the way the admissions process is conducted at Harvard, the release said.
Despite the changes, Harvard did not announce them publicly. The information about the changes came out during cross examination by SFFA lawyers on the second last day of the trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.