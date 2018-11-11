Marquis Who's Who, a publisher of biographical profiles, Oct. 29 announced that Prithipal Singh will be honored with the Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award.
Singh is an Indian American biotechnology company executive who recently retired from the board of directors of Abaxis in Union City, Calif., in 2018 after serving on the board since 1992. The organization supplies point of care blood analyzers to the medical and veterinarian markets by providing leading edge technology, tools and services that support best medical practices.
The former founder, chief executive officer and chairman of ChemTrak in Sunnyvale, Calif., Singh also served as director and executive vice president of Idetek, Inc., in San Bruno, Calif.
Prior to this appointment, he served in various roles for Syva Research-Syntex in Palo Alto, Calif., including as vice president, and was an assistant professor at Banaras Hindu University in India.
A researcher for most of his career, Singh describes himself as a serial entrepreneur. Not only did he establish several biotechnology companies, but he successfully took ChemTrak public on the NASDAQ stock exchange, his bio noted.
Singh is a lifetime emeritus member of the American Chemical Society and has been a trustee for The Sikh Foundation International. He is also a trustee of Sikh Temple in Fremont, Calif., and a founding member of the Indus Entrepreneur Group.
Earning a bachelor’s degree from Khalsa College in Amritsar, India, in 1959, Singh then completed a master’s at Banaras Hindu University in India in 1961 and doctorate at Toronto University in Canada in 1967.
