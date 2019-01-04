NEWMAN, Calif. — A procession is to honor a Northern California police officer who was gunned down during a traffic stop the day after Christmas took place Jan. 4.
Television images showed people lining up and holding American flags along the streets of the town of Newman where a viewing will be held for Fijian Indian American Cpl. Ronil Singh.
A casket carrying Singh’s body and draped with an American flag was taken into a theater where the marquee read “Ronil Singh Forever Remember” and several officers were standing in salute position.
The casket was taken from the hearse into the theater as officers and Singh’s family followed.
A Mexican national, Gustavo Perez Arriaga, accused of living in the U.S. illegally, was charged with Singh’s murder Jan. 2. Singh had pulled him over to check if he was driving drunk.
Perez Arriaga made his first court appearance in the central California city of Modesto but did not enter a plea in last week’s killing of Singh of the tiny Newman Police Department.
Perez Arriaga’s attorney, Stephen Foley, questioned his client’s mental competency, leading the court to delay the case until the suspect gets a mental health evaluation, The Modesto Bee newspaper reported .
Perez Arriaga told the judge that his real name is Paulo Virgen Mendoza, but authorities were still referring to him as Perez Arriaga. A complaint lists three aliases for him, including Paulo Virgen Mendoza.
Singh’s family and several of the Police Department’s 12 officers attended the hearing. Dozens of people stood outside the courthouse holding signs that read, “Justice for Cpl. Ronil Singh” and “Back the Blue.”
Perez Arriaga is set to return to court Feb. 7, when a court-appointed doctor will provide a report on his mental health, said John Goold, a spokesman for the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office.
Perez Arriaga was arrested Dec. 28 after a days-long manhunt as he prepared to flee to Mexico, officials said. He has two previous drunken driving arrests, authorities say.
President Trump Jan. 3 called the family and colleagues of the slain police officer.
Sanders said the president “praised Officer Singh’s service to his fellow citizens, offered condolences, and commended law enforcement’s rapid investigation, response, and apprehension of the suspect.”
The president’s phone calls came as he is locked in a showdown with congressional Democrats over their refusal to fund his request for a border wall.
Immigration officials say Perez Arriaga was never properly turned over to federal authorities despite his two previous arrests for drunk driving.
Included in the president’s calls were Singh’s wife, Amanika “Mika” Chand-Singh; Newman, California Police Chief Randy Richardson, and Sheriff Adam Christianson of Stanislaus County, California.
The case has rekindled a debate over California’s sanctuary law that limits cooperation with federal immigration authorities. President Donald Trump seized on the case to call for tougher border security amid a fight with congressional Democrats over funding for a border wall, which has forced a partial government shutdown.
Cpl. Singh was also an immigrant, coming to the U.S. legally from his native Fiji to pursue his dream of serving in law enforcement, authorities have said. He joined the Newman police force in 2011. The 33-year-old was married and had a 5-month-old son.
Two of Perez Arriaga’s brothers, his girlfriend and four others were arrested on suspicion of helping him evade authorities.
(See earlier India-West story here: https://bit.ly/2EO0Vj2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.