McGill University Professor Baldev Raj Nayar passed away on Feb. 9 at the age of 89 years, said a press release. Soon after a diagnosis of metastatic cancer, he peacefully passed away at his home in Ottawa, Ontario, with family by his side.
Born Oct. 26, 1931, in Saro Chak, India, Nayar had a distinguished career as an academic and prolific author focusing on South Asia.
At the age of 16, he was forced to give up his secondary education due to his family’s necessary migration during the Partition to New Delhi, India, and the subsequent death of his father.
Working for his B.A. and M.A. degrees, primarily through correspondence school, and through an almost unfathomable grit and determination, Nayar managed to earn a scholarship to the University of Chicago’s Ph.D. program in political science, where he focused on India. While attending university, he continued financially to support his mother and siblings back home.
At the University of Chicago, he met the woman who would become his future wife, Nancy Ann Skinner. Together, they spent a year in India where Nayar completed research for his Ph.D. dissertation. That work would become the first of his 20 books, Minority Politics in the Punjab. Published by Princeton University Press, it received the Watumull Prize in 1966.
Nayar joined McGill University in 1964, as an assistant professor in McGill’s political science department, where he swiftly earned associate and then full professor status. He retired from full-time teaching in 1991 and was immediately awarded the status of professor emeritus.
“His works have been very influential for generations of scholars of South Asia and India,” recounts his former colleague, Prof. T.V. Paul, with whom he co-authored India in the World Order (2003).
