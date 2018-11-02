Sampath Kannan, an Indian American professor in the department of computer and information science at the University of Pennsylvania, has been chosen as one of the winners of the inaugural Penn India Research and Engagement Fund awards.
Kannan has won the grant for his project titled, “The Safe Internet of Things: A tri-faceted collaboration.”
The Internet of Things refers to the interconnection of computing devices embedded in both everyday objects (such as thermostats, fridges, and wearables) and in life-critical systems (such as medical device implants, connected transportation, industrial automation and the smart grid).
Through this project, Penn Engineering, in partnership with leading institutions in India, will begin unpacking this area of rapidly growing interest by clustering project activities around three thrusts: research, online education, and innovation. Key activities of the project, the university noted, will include an annual Penn Technology Innovation Summit.
In 2005, Kannan, whose research spans several subfields in algorithms, received the ‘Outstanding Faculty Advising Award.’ In his work on massive data set algorithms, he explores what can be computed efficiently, and what is not computable.
The inaugural Penn IREF grants, totaling $800,000 in matching funds from the Provost’s Office, support 15 projects involving researchers across eight of Penn’s 12 schools and six centers and institutes which are collaborating with nearly 50 Indian institutional partners, as well as more than 10 international universities and other partner organizations worldwide. (See separate story.)
During the next two years, Penn IREF will award as much as $2 million in matching research grants to Penn faculty to stimulate and support research activity in India.
